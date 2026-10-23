From Specification To Solution: Why Engineering Speed Matters In A RF Amplifier

HANOVER PARK, USA - October 23, 2026 - In RF engineering, the hardest part of a project is not always building the amplifier. Sometimes, it is building the amplifier that doesn't already exist.

A customer may need a very specific frequency range, a specific power requirement, custom controls or a form factor that has to fit into an existing system. An off-the-shelf product can get close, but close is often not good enough when RF performance is tied to the operation of a much larger system.

That is where custom engineering becomes important. For Elite RF LL, based in Hanover Park, Illinois, custom design has been part of the business since the company was established in 2014 by former Motorola engineering leaders. The company designs and manufactures solid-state RF power amplifiers, microwave generators and other RF systems for applications ranging from defense and aerospace to medical technology, communications, automotive systems and industrial processes.

The work starts with the customer's requirements rather than a fixed product catalog.

Elite RF's engineering capabilities cover RF design, mechanical engineering, PCB layout, embedded firmware, thermal analysis, prototyping and production support. The company states that its custom design capabilities extend from 4 KHz to 40 GHz and from 1 watt to 100 kW. Its engineering team can also support testing and qualification as design moves toward production.

That matters in projects where development time can become a constraint of its own.

According to Elite RF, a typical custom design can be realized within 60 to 120 days depending on the complexity of the requirements. The company has also highlighted a radar project involving an 20 kW pulsed amplifier operating from 2.7 to 3.1 GHz. Elite RF says the system was designed, built and shipped in 24 weeks, compared with delivery estimates of 40 to 60 weeks that it received from competitors for the same requirement. The figures are based on the company's own account of the project.

The ability to move quickly is only useful when engineering quality keeps pace.

Elite RF describes its development process as a progression from concept and design through qualification and production. Its custom design documentation also points to access to specialized testing capabilities, including EMI/EMC, environmental, vibration and shock testing, as well as facilities supporting military and medical standards.

The company manufactures and tests products in its 25,000-square-foot Hanover Park facility. Its published custom design information states that its in-house manufacturing and quality control procedures are AS9100 Rev D certified. It also describes ITAR-compliant workflows and lists ISO 13485 compliance among its capabilities and standards.

For an RF system, getting a prototype to work is only one part of the job. The design must make sense for manufacturing, testing, integration and eventual use in the field where the amplifier may be exposed to rigorous environmental conditions. A solution that works in a laboratory but creates problems further down the line has not really solved the customer's problem.

This is particularly relevant as RF technology continues to find its way into increasingly specialized systems. Radar, communications, counter drone systems, medical devices, plasma processes, semiconductor applications and advanced testing set ups can all come with requirements that standard products cannot easily accommodate.

That is why engineering responsiveness can have a real impact on an RF project. When the required amplifier is not sitting on a shelf, the ability to take a specification, engineer a solution and move it toward production can save considerably more than development time. It can help keep the larger project moving.

For Elite RF, that is the role of custom engineering: turning a difficult RF requirement into something that can actually be built, tested and put to work. Connect at ... to discuss your RF amplification requirements.

About Elite RF

Elite RF is a global provider of advanced low- to high-power RF amplifier modules and systems. Based in Hanover Park, Illinois, the company designs and manufactures solid-state RF amplifiers, microwave generators and customized RF systems for defense, aerospace, medical, communications, research and industrial applications.

With capabilities spanning low-power amplifier modules to systems delivering up to 100 kW and frequencies reaching 40 GHz, Elite RF develops RF power solutions designed to meet specialized technical and operational requirements.