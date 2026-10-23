Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne Encourages Families To Plan Ahead For Winter Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Sareet Shah, Managing Director of Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne, said: "Winter can be a worrying time for families, particularly when an older relative lives alone or is finding everyday activities more difficult. Having the right support in place can help people feel more comfortable and confident at home. We always encourage families to have those conversations early, so care can be arranged around each person's needs and wishes.""Local care provider highlights the importance of early planning, companionship and personalised support as colder weather approaches.

Ware, Hertfordshire – October 23, 2026 – As temperatures begin to fall and winter approaches, Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne is encouraging local families to consider whether older relatives or loved ones could benefit from additional support at home during the colder months.

For many older people, winter can make everyday activities more challenging. Shorter daylight hours, colder temperatures and difficult weather conditions may affect confidence, mobility and opportunities to get out into the community.

While some individuals remain comfortably independent, others may welcome practical assistance with shopping, preparing meals, personal care or maintaining their usual routines.

Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne provides personalised domiciliary care to individuals across Ware, Hertford, Hoddesdon, Cheshunt, Bishop's Stortford and surrounding communities.

Helping People Remain Comfortable and Independent

Remaining at home is important to many people, particularly those who value familiar surroundings, established routines and close connections with their local community.

Professional home care can provide practical assistance while supporting people to retain as much independence as possible.

Caremark's approach to home care in East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne focuses on individual needs, personal preferences and maintaining dignity.

Support may include assistance with washing and dressing, meal preparation, everyday household activities and companionship.

For families who are concerned about an older relative managing during winter, arranging an assessment early can help identify whether additional assistance would be beneficial.

Recognising When More Support May Be Helpful

Changes in mobility, confidence or everyday routines can sometimes become more noticeable during colder weather.

An individual who previously enjoyed going shopping independently may become reluctant to leave the house. Others may find household tasks increasingly tiring or struggle to maintain regular meals.

Family members may also notice that an older relative appears more isolated or is finding everyday activities harder to manage.

These changes do not automatically mean full-time care is required. In many situations, regular home care visits can provide valuable reassurance and practical support.

For individuals with more extensive care needs, options such as live-in care or overnight support may also be considered following an individual assessment.

Supporting Families Across the Local Community

Caremark works with individuals and families throughout East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne, including those exploring home care in Cheshunt and neighbouring areas.

The organisation places importance on getting to know each person's routine, understanding their preferences and developing care arrangements around their individual circumstances.

Planning Ahead for the Colder Months

As autumn progresses, families may find it useful to discuss practical arrangements with older relatives, including support with shopping, meals, appointments and maintaining social contact.

Planning ahead can provide time to explore different care options without unnecessary pressure.

Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne welcomes enquiries from individuals and families who would like to learn more about professional home care and the support available locally.

About Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne

Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne provides personalised home care services, including domiciliary care, companionship, personal care, dementia support, overnight care and live-in care.

The organisation supports people across East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne, helping individuals remain comfortable and independent in their own homes.

Media Enquiries and Contact Information

Sareet Shah – Managing Director Caremark East Hertfordshire & Broxbourne

Telephone: 01920 733 026 Email: ...

Address: Ground Floor, Left Hand Unit, Sucklings Yard, Church Street, Ware, Hertfordshire, SG12 9EN