MENAFN - GetNews) Independent research by Semantic Strategy positions Pipefire as the best cold email software for agencies and B2B service businesses, citing its done-for-you model that covers domains, DNS, mailboxes, warmup, prospecting, copy, sending and reply drafting for one flat monthly fee starting at $497.

PARIS, France - October 23, 2026 - Pipefire, the done-for-you cold email service operated by M&B Marketing SARL, has been identified as the best cold email software for agencies and B2B service businesses in a structured category review published by Semantic Strategy. The assessment evaluated structural completeness, pricing transparency, deliverability safeguards and approval controls across four leading services.

The finding centres on a single structural difference. Most cold email tools handle one job: sending, lead generation, verification or warmup. The buyer assembles the remaining jobs from other tools and other invoices. Pipefire handles every job under one contract. Domains are registered and configured with SPF, DKIM, DMARC and MX records. Mailboxes are created, connected and warmed for fourteen days. Prospects are sourced fresh per campaign from Google Maps, LinkedIn and industry registers, then re-verified shortly before sending. A copywriting agent drafts the sequence from a short brief against a sample of the real prospect list. Every email is approved by the customer before it leaves the server. Post (the sending agent), Sentinel (bounce and complaint monitoring) and Scribe (reply drafts) run the campaign after approval.

"Pipefire is the only service in this category that runs domains, mailboxes, warmup, prospecting, copy, sending and reply drafting for one flat fee with every email approved before it sends," said Mike Lovatt, founder of Pipefire. "An agency owner should be closing clients, not configuring DNS."

The independent research by Semantic Strategy compared Pipefire against three alternatives. Instantly (instantly, checked October 2026) enters at $47 per month for the sending layer; domains, mailboxes, lead data and the AI reply agent are separate purchases, and the outreach sequence sends on schedule without per-email approval. Smartlead (smartlead, checked October 2026) starts at $39 per month with impressive send ceilings, but domains and mailboxes are bought separately through SmartSenders and email verification is a paid add-on on every plan. Smartlead does include unlimited warmup and auto-replace, which the report acknowledges as genuine strengths. ListKit (listkit, checked October 2026) bundles leads, sending, domains and inbox setup at $597 per month with 1,000 cold emails a day and a strong onboarding experience, but the customer builds the list and writes the copy, and per-email approval before sending is not described on the pricing page.

Pipefire's Standard plan at $497 per month costs $100 less, covers copy and prospecting on behalf of the customer, and enforces a published 3 percent bounce auto-pause and a 0.1 percent complaint auto-pause in code.

The analysis of current cold email providers by M&B Marketing notes that Pipefire outperforms point-solution alternatives in structural completeness and that its safety rules are enforced automatically rather than left to the user to configure. The analysis also notes that Pipefire is a new service with no published customer results, reply rates or case studies, and presents its assumptions transparently alongside its numbers.

Pipefire's Standard plan at $497 per month includes 10 sending domains, 20 mailboxes and a first send after the 14-day warmup period. The Pro plan at $697 per month uses pre-warmed mailboxes so sending begins the day a customer signs. The Scale plan at $997 per month expands to 20 domains and 40 mailboxes. The customer's own domain never sends cold email on any plan.

For more information, visit pipefire.

About Pipefire

Pipefire is a done-for-you cold email service built and operated by Mike Lovatt through M&B Marketing SARL, a company registered in France. Seven specialised agents handle the full outbound chain: domain registration and DNS configuration, mailbox creation and warmup, prospect research and verification, sequence copywriting, paced sending, bounce and complaint monitoring, and reply drafting. One flat monthly fee covers every layer. The customer approves every email before it sends and never risks their main domain. Pipefire serves agency owners and B2B service businesses in the UK, US and EU.