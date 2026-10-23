MENAFN - GetNews) Enleaf appears among nine AI SEO agencies described in an alphabetical Litebox comparison, giving buyers a third-party look at how the Spokane agency separates AI visibility work from rebranded SEO automation.

Adam Chronister, founder and CEO of Enleaf, developed the methodology discussed in the Litebox comparison.

SPOKANE, Wash. - October 23, 2026 - Enleaf is one of nine agencies featured in a Litebox comparison of AI SEO agencies. The article discusses the Authority Engineering methodology developed by founder Adam Chronister and detailed in his 2026 book, Authority Engineering: How to Become the Brand AI Recommends.

Litebox published How to Choose an AI SEO Agency, last updated in September 2026, with agency checks run Sept. 16, 2026. The comparison lists agencies alphabetically without ranking, and Litebox discloses that it is one of the nine agencies.

"Buyers deserve to know whether an agency is building real visibility in AI answers or relabeling SEO automation. Fixing the organic foundation first protects that investment, and that sequencing is the core of how Enleaf approaches the work," said Adam Chronister, founder and CEO of Enleaf.

Litebox describes Enleaf's approach through four workstreams: knowledge infrastructure, entity authority, distributed visibility and original research. Its creator, Adam Chronister, specializes in SEO, AI search optimization, digital PR and brand authority development.

The article notes Enleaf's position that foundational SEO problems should be fixed before investing in AI visibility, quoting Enleaf's page: "if your organic foundation is broken, fixing AI visibility first is wasted spend." Litebox calls Enleaf the best fit "for a buyer who wants the sequencing argued before the contract."

As more businesses evaluate AI search services, offers range from automated tools and structured data to full programs aimed at getting brands named in AI-generated answers. Litebox argues that most AI SEO offers are entity tagging plus a schema audit.

The comparison distinguishes traditional SEO automation from strategies designed to increase brand visibility in AI-generated answers, helping buyers tell real AI visibility programs apart from rebranded automation.

The cover of Chronister's 2026 book, which details his Authority Engineering methodology.

Adam Chronister, who specializes in SEO and AI search optimization, presents on stage at Baltic SEO Summit.

About Enleaf

Founded in 2009 in Spokane, Washington, Enleaf is a digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), AI search visibility, digital advertising, website design and development, and Google Ads management. It works with businesses across the United States to improve their online presence, attract qualified customers and develop sustainable growth strategies.

Read the full Litebox comparison, and learn more about Enleaf's AI search visibility services at enleaf. Media can reach Amy Smith at (509) 416-6221 or...