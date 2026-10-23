Kanawha Restoration Launches One-Call Water, Fire And Mold Damage Service For Charleston And Kanawha County
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Charleston, W.Va., October 23, 2026 - Kanawha Restoration has launched water, fire and mold damage restoration services for homeowners and businesses across Charleston and Kanawha County. The company gives property owners one phone number for every stage of the cleanup, from emergency water extraction and board-up to structural drying, soot removal and mold remediation.
The service is built around conditions specific to the Kanawha Valley. Flooding along the Kanawha and Elk rivers, hillside runoff in South Hills and Spring Hill, frozen pipes in older West Side and East End homes, and damp crawl spaces during humid summers each cause a different kind of damage, and each calls for a different drying or cleanup plan.
Every job follows a five-stage process: inspection with moisture meters and thermal imaging, mitigation, drying or cleaning, verification against IICRC S500 and S520 dry standards, and repair. Customers receive photos and a written scope of work before major work begins, and drying is considered complete only when moisture readings confirm it.
Kanawha Restoration serves residential and commercial properties in Downtown Charleston, South Charleston, Kanawha City, North Charleston, Cross Lanes, Sissonville, Marmet, Malden, Rand and surrounding neighborhoods. The company also publishes free guides for local homeowners on what to do in the first hour after water, fire or mold damage.
About Kanawha Restoration
Kanawha Restoration provides water, fire and mold damage restoration for Charleston, WV and the Kanawha Valley. Learn more at kanawharestoration.
Media Contact
Levy
Kanawha Restoration
470 Sentz St, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 990-0185
...
The service is built around conditions specific to the Kanawha Valley. Flooding along the Kanawha and Elk rivers, hillside runoff in South Hills and Spring Hill, frozen pipes in older West Side and East End homes, and damp crawl spaces during humid summers each cause a different kind of damage, and each calls for a different drying or cleanup plan.
Every job follows a five-stage process: inspection with moisture meters and thermal imaging, mitigation, drying or cleaning, verification against IICRC S500 and S520 dry standards, and repair. Customers receive photos and a written scope of work before major work begins, and drying is considered complete only when moisture readings confirm it.
Kanawha Restoration serves residential and commercial properties in Downtown Charleston, South Charleston, Kanawha City, North Charleston, Cross Lanes, Sissonville, Marmet, Malden, Rand and surrounding neighborhoods. The company also publishes free guides for local homeowners on what to do in the first hour after water, fire or mold damage.
About Kanawha Restoration
Kanawha Restoration provides water, fire and mold damage restoration for Charleston, WV and the Kanawha Valley. Learn more at kanawharestoration.
Media Contact
Levy
Kanawha Restoration
470 Sentz St, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 990-0185
...
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