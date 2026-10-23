Kobelco Construction Equipment India Unveils Three Variants In The 19.1 - 24 Tonne Category Excavators
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 23rd, 2026: Kobelco Construction Equipment India (KCEI), a subsidiary of Japan-based Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., today unveiled three Variants in the 19.1 - 24 Tonne Category Excavators - SK21 0, SK21 5LC and SK230XDLC designed to meet the evolving demands of India's growing infrastructure sector. The launch reinforces the company's 'Value Excavation' philosophy, combining Japanese technology with local manufacturing to deliver performance, fuel efficiency and value tailored to Indian operating conditions.
Manufactured at KCEI's facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, the new excavators strengthen the company's commitment to purposeful localisation. With an annual production capacity of around 3,500 units, the facility has produced over 20,000 machines for domestic and international markets across more than 16 countries.
Jun Hayama, Managing Director, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), said,“India remains one of the cornerstones of Kobelco's strategic growth vision in Asia. Celebrating two decades of our presence in the nation, including manufacturing and engineering, the launch of these three 20-tonne excavator variants underscores our unwavering dedication to Indian infrastructure development.”
Powered by a 150 HP F4.5 Cummins CRDI engine, the new excavators feature enhanced digging forces, GEOSCAN remote tracking, standard air-conditioning, LED work lights and a power boost function. Designed to support productivity and operational efficiency, they also feature extended hydraulic oil and filter maintenance intervals, helping customers optimise equipment uptime and lifecycle costs.
Moses Eddy, Director, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), said,“At Kobelco, with nearly a century of excavation expertise, we believe our responsibility goes beyond selling and servicing of machines. As leaders, we take pride in equipping our customers to achieve superior excavation economics through right balance of technology and localisation.”
Through this launch, Kobelco reiterates its focus on delivering reliable, durable and cost-effective equipment that supports India's infrastructure development while creating long-term value for customers and dealer partners.
About Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI):
Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), established in 2006, is a subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery, Japan. With two decades of presence in India, KCEI manufactures excavators that combine advanced Japanese technology with best-in-class Indian manufacturing. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh catering to both domestic and export markets. With an annual production capacity of 3,000 units, Kobelco India has produced over 20,000 machines and exports to more than 16 countries, supporting a wide range of construction and infrastructure applications. Its strong domestic footprint is backed by a network of 30+ dealerships, ensuring extensive market reach and reliable after-market support across the country.
Manufactured at KCEI's facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, the new excavators strengthen the company's commitment to purposeful localisation. With an annual production capacity of around 3,500 units, the facility has produced over 20,000 machines for domestic and international markets across more than 16 countries.
Jun Hayama, Managing Director, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), said,“India remains one of the cornerstones of Kobelco's strategic growth vision in Asia. Celebrating two decades of our presence in the nation, including manufacturing and engineering, the launch of these three 20-tonne excavator variants underscores our unwavering dedication to Indian infrastructure development.”
Powered by a 150 HP F4.5 Cummins CRDI engine, the new excavators feature enhanced digging forces, GEOSCAN remote tracking, standard air-conditioning, LED work lights and a power boost function. Designed to support productivity and operational efficiency, they also feature extended hydraulic oil and filter maintenance intervals, helping customers optimise equipment uptime and lifecycle costs.
Moses Eddy, Director, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), said,“At Kobelco, with nearly a century of excavation expertise, we believe our responsibility goes beyond selling and servicing of machines. As leaders, we take pride in equipping our customers to achieve superior excavation economics through right balance of technology and localisation.”
Through this launch, Kobelco reiterates its focus on delivering reliable, durable and cost-effective equipment that supports India's infrastructure development while creating long-term value for customers and dealer partners.
About Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI):
Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), established in 2006, is a subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery, Japan. With two decades of presence in India, KCEI manufactures excavators that combine advanced Japanese technology with best-in-class Indian manufacturing. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh catering to both domestic and export markets. With an annual production capacity of 3,000 units, Kobelco India has produced over 20,000 machines and exports to more than 16 countries, supporting a wide range of construction and infrastructure applications. Its strong domestic footprint is backed by a network of 30+ dealerships, ensuring extensive market reach and reliable after-market support across the country.
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