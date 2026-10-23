Aptech Limited And Film And Television Institute Of India (FTII) Enter Into Partnership To Democratise Access To Film And Creative Education Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, October 23, 2026: Aptech Limited, a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions has entered into a collaboration with The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to expand access to quality film education and creative skills across India.
The partnership brings together FTII's academic excellence and rich cinematic legacy with Aptech's 30+ years of experience in vocational education across Media & Entertainment, creative careers and the AVGC-XR ecosystem, backed by its expertise in curriculum development and established extensive training network. Together, the institutions will create structured, industry-relevant learning programs for aspiring filmmakers, content creators, animators, VFX professionals and other creative talent, enabling learners to build the skills, creative capabilities and practical exposure needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR sectors. The collaboration will offer learners access to FTII-led learning experiences through Aptech's ecosystem, while creating learning opportunities that range from focused workshops and micro-credentials to specialised certification and an immersive, co-developed filmmaking programme.
The partnership will be executed through three distinct engagement models creating multiple routes to creative learning.
1. FTII Workshops & Micro-Credentials
Under the first model, selected FTII workshops will be made accessible to eligible students at Aptech centres. The workshops will provide learners with opportunities to engage with specialised areas of filmmaking and cinematic storytelling, enabling them to complement their existing learning with focused, expert-led interventions from FTII. Eligible participants will receive applicable FTII certificates or micro-credentials, creating opportunities for learners to build specialised knowledge and demonstrate additional competencies.
2. Aptech–FTII Joint Certification Programme
The second model will integrate a two-month FTII module with Aptech's training brands offering VFX and 3D programmes. The programme will combine existing structured, industry-oriented training with FTII's academic and cinematic expertise, giving learners exposure to advanced filmmaking concepts and practices. Successful students will receive a joint certificate, subject to meeting the prescribed programme and certification requirements. The model is designed to strengthen the bridge between technical skills and cinematic application, enabling students to develop a more holistic understanding of visual storytelling.
3. Co-Curated Joint Certification Programme
The third and most comprehensive model will be a co-developed programme, including a two-month immersive learning experience at the FTII campus in Pune. Initially planned across Aptech's own centres in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the programme will combine structured learning at Aptech's training centres with intensive academic immersion and mentorship at FTII. A key outcome of the programme will be the opportunity for students to produce a short film under FTII mentorship, allowing them to translate classroom learning into an actual creative project. The programme will also facilitate exposure to internships and industry associations, helping students build practical capabilities and a stronger portfolio as they prepare for careers in the Media & Entertainment industry.
Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said,“The future of creative education lies in bringing together strong academic foundations, industry-relevant skills and opportunities for experiential learning. Our collaboration with FTII brings together two complementary strengths- FTII's unparalleled cinematic legacy and Aptech's expertise in vocational education and nationwide delivery. Through these three models, we aim to give learners greater access to specialised knowledge, mentorship and real-world creative experiences, ultimately enabling them to build stronger capabilities, portfolios and career pathways in the Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR ecosystem.”
Mr. Santosh Ojha, Head of Strategy, FTII, added,“FTII has a rich legacy of nurturing filmmakers and storytellers, and we believe this learning should reach many more aspiring creative professionals. Our collaboration with Aptech gives us the opportunity to take FTII's academic and cinematic expertise beyond our campus, leveraging Aptech's extensive network of creative education centres across India. Cinema is as much about storytelling, imagination and creative expression as it is about technical skills. Through this association, we hope to bring that perspective to more learners through specialized programmes, workshops and hands-on experiences, helping shape the next generation of filmmakers and creative professionals.”
Mr. Abir Aich, Executive Vice President, Aptech Limited, said,“One of the key objectives of this collaboration is to bring the art and practice of filmmaking closer to students pursuing careers in the creative industry. By combining Aptech's technology and production-focused learning with FTII's expertise in cinema and storytelling, we want to help students develop a more rounded understanding of how films and visual content are actually created. Importantly, this opportunity will be available to both new and existing students, giving them access to specialized learning, industry mentorship, and internship opportunities to work on projects. For the industry, we believe this can help build a ready pool of future creative talent, who bring together technical proficiency, cinematic understanding and practical filmmaking skills, and are better prepared to contribute from the outset.”
The partnership aims to move beyond conventional skill training towards applied, experiential and outcome-oriented creative education, equipping learners with the technical proficiency, storytelling capabilities, creative thinking and industry exposure needed to succeed in the evolving Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR sectors. This may also lead to internship opportunities for the top talent. Through three progressive learning models from specialised workshops and micro-credentials to integrated certification and immersive filmmaking the collaboration seeks to expand access to quality creative education and build a future-ready talent pool for India's growing creative economy.
ABOUT APTECH LIMITED
With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non–formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 750 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, virtual production, beauty & wellness, retail & aviation, pre-school segment, amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.
Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi-brands- Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech Learning, and Aptech International Pre-school, amongst others.
Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a
Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020. For further information please visit-
About FTII:
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was set up by the Government of India in 1960, in the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios in Pune.
Today, FTII is recognised as a centre for excellence in audio visual media across the world and one of the best film institutes in India. FTII alumni work everywhere: from Los Angeles, Paris, and London to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, and Kolkata. Over the years they have gained popularity and have earned various laurels as accomplished technicians and superstars. The alumni have also won popular film and television awards from the 'National Film Awards' to 'Oscars', to the 'Dada Saheb Phalke award' to the prestigious 'Padma Awards'.
The partnership brings together FTII's academic excellence and rich cinematic legacy with Aptech's 30+ years of experience in vocational education across Media & Entertainment, creative careers and the AVGC-XR ecosystem, backed by its expertise in curriculum development and established extensive training network. Together, the institutions will create structured, industry-relevant learning programs for aspiring filmmakers, content creators, animators, VFX professionals and other creative talent, enabling learners to build the skills, creative capabilities and practical exposure needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR sectors. The collaboration will offer learners access to FTII-led learning experiences through Aptech's ecosystem, while creating learning opportunities that range from focused workshops and micro-credentials to specialised certification and an immersive, co-developed filmmaking programme.
The partnership will be executed through three distinct engagement models creating multiple routes to creative learning.
1. FTII Workshops & Micro-Credentials
Under the first model, selected FTII workshops will be made accessible to eligible students at Aptech centres. The workshops will provide learners with opportunities to engage with specialised areas of filmmaking and cinematic storytelling, enabling them to complement their existing learning with focused, expert-led interventions from FTII. Eligible participants will receive applicable FTII certificates or micro-credentials, creating opportunities for learners to build specialised knowledge and demonstrate additional competencies.
2. Aptech–FTII Joint Certification Programme
The second model will integrate a two-month FTII module with Aptech's training brands offering VFX and 3D programmes. The programme will combine existing structured, industry-oriented training with FTII's academic and cinematic expertise, giving learners exposure to advanced filmmaking concepts and practices. Successful students will receive a joint certificate, subject to meeting the prescribed programme and certification requirements. The model is designed to strengthen the bridge between technical skills and cinematic application, enabling students to develop a more holistic understanding of visual storytelling.
3. Co-Curated Joint Certification Programme
The third and most comprehensive model will be a co-developed programme, including a two-month immersive learning experience at the FTII campus in Pune. Initially planned across Aptech's own centres in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the programme will combine structured learning at Aptech's training centres with intensive academic immersion and mentorship at FTII. A key outcome of the programme will be the opportunity for students to produce a short film under FTII mentorship, allowing them to translate classroom learning into an actual creative project. The programme will also facilitate exposure to internships and industry associations, helping students build practical capabilities and a stronger portfolio as they prepare for careers in the Media & Entertainment industry.
Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said,“The future of creative education lies in bringing together strong academic foundations, industry-relevant skills and opportunities for experiential learning. Our collaboration with FTII brings together two complementary strengths- FTII's unparalleled cinematic legacy and Aptech's expertise in vocational education and nationwide delivery. Through these three models, we aim to give learners greater access to specialised knowledge, mentorship and real-world creative experiences, ultimately enabling them to build stronger capabilities, portfolios and career pathways in the Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR ecosystem.”
Mr. Santosh Ojha, Head of Strategy, FTII, added,“FTII has a rich legacy of nurturing filmmakers and storytellers, and we believe this learning should reach many more aspiring creative professionals. Our collaboration with Aptech gives us the opportunity to take FTII's academic and cinematic expertise beyond our campus, leveraging Aptech's extensive network of creative education centres across India. Cinema is as much about storytelling, imagination and creative expression as it is about technical skills. Through this association, we hope to bring that perspective to more learners through specialized programmes, workshops and hands-on experiences, helping shape the next generation of filmmakers and creative professionals.”
Mr. Abir Aich, Executive Vice President, Aptech Limited, said,“One of the key objectives of this collaboration is to bring the art and practice of filmmaking closer to students pursuing careers in the creative industry. By combining Aptech's technology and production-focused learning with FTII's expertise in cinema and storytelling, we want to help students develop a more rounded understanding of how films and visual content are actually created. Importantly, this opportunity will be available to both new and existing students, giving them access to specialized learning, industry mentorship, and internship opportunities to work on projects. For the industry, we believe this can help build a ready pool of future creative talent, who bring together technical proficiency, cinematic understanding and practical filmmaking skills, and are better prepared to contribute from the outset.”
The partnership aims to move beyond conventional skill training towards applied, experiential and outcome-oriented creative education, equipping learners with the technical proficiency, storytelling capabilities, creative thinking and industry exposure needed to succeed in the evolving Media & Entertainment and AVGC-XR sectors. This may also lead to internship opportunities for the top talent. Through three progressive learning models from specialised workshops and micro-credentials to integrated certification and immersive filmmaking the collaboration seeks to expand access to quality creative education and build a future-ready talent pool for India's growing creative economy.
ABOUT APTECH LIMITED
With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non–formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 750 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, virtual production, beauty & wellness, retail & aviation, pre-school segment, amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.
Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi-brands- Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech Learning, and Aptech International Pre-school, amongst others.
Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a
Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020. For further information please visit-
About FTII:
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was set up by the Government of India in 1960, in the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios in Pune.
Today, FTII is recognised as a centre for excellence in audio visual media across the world and one of the best film institutes in India. FTII alumni work everywhere: from Los Angeles, Paris, and London to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, and Kolkata. Over the years they have gained popularity and have earned various laurels as accomplished technicians and superstars. The alumni have also won popular film and television awards from the 'National Film Awards' to 'Oscars', to the 'Dada Saheb Phalke award' to the prestigious 'Padma Awards'.
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