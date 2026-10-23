Pocket FM's Sound Of Courage 5 Spotlights Minerva Academy's Journey
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 23, 2026: Minerva Academy has been making headlines across the world with its remarkable performances at international youth football tournaments, bringing home prestigious trophies and proving that young Indian footballers can compete against some of the best teams in the world, but behind these victories lies a much bigger story, one of extraordinary ambition, countless sacrifices, relentless hard work and a generation of young players who are daring to dream of something that many would consider impossible, winning the FIFA World Cup for India in 2034.
With the launch of Sound of Courage 5, Pocket FM, one of the world's largest audio drama platforms, brings this remarkable journey to life, going beyond the trophies and celebrations to tell the story of the people, the determination and the unwavering belief that have made Minerva Academy's rise possible.
Sound of Courage was launched with a simple yet powerful belief that some of the world's most extraordinary stories are the ones that rarely get heard, stories of ordinary people pursuing extraordinary dreams, challenging conventions, overcoming seemingly impossible odds and demonstrating the courage to believe in themselves even when the world does not. Through this initiative, Pocket FM has sought to bring these stories into the spotlight, celebrating not just achievements but the journeys, sacrifices and human spirit behind them, and reminding audiences that some of the most inspiring stories are unfolding around us every day.
The fifth chapter of this journey turns its attention to Minerva Academy, a Mohali-based football academy that has emerged as a formidable force in international youth football, where young players are being trained not just to become better footballers but to develop the discipline, resilience, competitive spirit and mental toughness required to challenge the world's best. At the heart of the academy's philosophy is an ambition that goes far beyond winning youth tournaments, with a generation of players being encouraged to imagine a future where India does not simply qualify for the FIFA World Cup but competes with the world's greatest footballing nations and ultimately brings the trophy home.
That ambition is already being supported by remarkable achievements on the international stage, with Minerva's youth teams winning the Gothia Cup in 2023, 2025 and 2026, the Norway Cup and Dana Cup in 2025, and the Helsinki Cup in 2026, demonstrating that Indian footballing talent, when supported by the right environment, training and belief, can compete and succeed against international opposition.
Yet, while these victories have brought Minerva Academy growing recognition, the story behind them remains far less known, from the early mornings and demanding training schedules to the sacrifices made by young players and their families, the discipline required to pursue professional football and the determination to keep going despite the enormous challenges that stand between them and their ultimate dream.
Speaking about the film and the inspiration behind Sound of Courage, Vineet Singh, Global Head of Brand Marketing, Communications, Partnerships and Public Affairs at Pocket FM, said, "When we launched Sound of Courage, our ambition was to tell the stories that the world doesn't always get to hear, stories of extraordinary people, their struggles, their sacrifices and the courage it takes to pursue dreams that often seem impossible, because we have always believed that some of the most powerful stories are not necessarily about the destination but about the journey and the people who refuse to give up along the way.
Minerva Academy has already made headlines with its remarkable victories across international tournaments, and while those achievements are extraordinary in themselves, what fascinated us was the story behind those trophies, the young players who dedicate their lives to the game, the families and coaches who stand behind them, and an academy that is not just developing footballers but nurturing a generation that genuinely believes India can one day win the FIFA World Cup.
"The world is beginning to recognise Minerva for what it has achieved, but we wanted to tell the story of what it dares to achieve next because there is something incredibly powerful about a group of young Indians who are not asking whether India can win the World Cup but are instead dedicating themselves to figuring out what it will take to make that dream a reality.
For us, that is what Sound of Courage has always stood for, celebrating people who have the audacity to dream beyond what seems possible and the determination to pursue those dreams regardless of the odds, because every extraordinary achievement begins with someone having the courage to believe in it long before the rest of the world does."
At the centre of Sound of Courage 5 is a generation of young footballers under the age of 16, many of whom could be entering their prime by 2034, and while millions of Indian football fans have grown up celebrating the achievements of countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England, these players are being encouraged to imagine a different future, one where India is no longer watching the world's biggest footballing spectacle from the sidelines but is competing on that very stage.
What makes their story particularly compelling is the mindset being developed at Minerva Academy, where football is not simply about technical ability or physical fitness but about building warriors who are prepared to fight for every ball, embrace pressure, recover from setbacks and compete without fear, instilling in young players the belief that they deserve to stand alongside the world's best rather than being intimidated by them.
The film captures this spirit through the unseen moments that define their journey, the countless hours spent on the training ground, the physical and emotional demands of pursuing a professional sporting career, the sacrifices that rarely make headlines and the extraordinary commitment required to turn childhood ambition into meaningful progress, while also celebrating the collective belief of coaches, families and young athletes who are working towards something far bigger than individual success.
For a country where football has long struggled to achieve the international success enjoyed by other sporting nations, Minerva Academy's journey represents an encouraging shift in ambition and mindset, demonstrating that while the road to competing at the highest level remains enormously challenging, the next generation of Indian footballers is increasingly willing to dream beyond traditional expectations and prepare itself to compete on the global stage.
Through Sound of Courage 5, Pocket FM continues its commitment to bringing powerful human stories to audiences, shining a light on people and communities whose journeys deserve greater recognition, while reinforcing the belief that storytelling has the ability to inspire, challenge perceptions and encourage millions of people to look beyond what they have been told is possible.
Minerva Academy may have captured the world's attention through its victories, but its greatest story is still being written, one that is driven by the belief that a generation of young Indian footballers can achieve something the country has never experienced before.
The dream is to see India lift the FIFA World Cup in 2034, the mission is to build a generation capable of pursuing that dream, and the real story is the courage to believe that it can happen.
About Pocket FM:
Pocket FM is the leading AI audio drama, shaping a new category of serialized entertainment for audiences around the world. With more than 250 million listeners across 20+ countries, Pocket FM combines human creativity and AI with audience insights to help more than 550,000 creators develop stories, produce audio, adapt content across languages and scale successful IP for global audiences. Pocket FM has built a rapidly growing library of more than 770,000 audio series, creating an entertainment ecosystem where creators can bring their ideas to life and reach audiences around the world. Pocket FM is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, and is operated by parent company Pocket Entertainment.
With the launch of Sound of Courage 5, Pocket FM, one of the world's largest audio drama platforms, brings this remarkable journey to life, going beyond the trophies and celebrations to tell the story of the people, the determination and the unwavering belief that have made Minerva Academy's rise possible.
Sound of Courage was launched with a simple yet powerful belief that some of the world's most extraordinary stories are the ones that rarely get heard, stories of ordinary people pursuing extraordinary dreams, challenging conventions, overcoming seemingly impossible odds and demonstrating the courage to believe in themselves even when the world does not. Through this initiative, Pocket FM has sought to bring these stories into the spotlight, celebrating not just achievements but the journeys, sacrifices and human spirit behind them, and reminding audiences that some of the most inspiring stories are unfolding around us every day.
The fifth chapter of this journey turns its attention to Minerva Academy, a Mohali-based football academy that has emerged as a formidable force in international youth football, where young players are being trained not just to become better footballers but to develop the discipline, resilience, competitive spirit and mental toughness required to challenge the world's best. At the heart of the academy's philosophy is an ambition that goes far beyond winning youth tournaments, with a generation of players being encouraged to imagine a future where India does not simply qualify for the FIFA World Cup but competes with the world's greatest footballing nations and ultimately brings the trophy home.
That ambition is already being supported by remarkable achievements on the international stage, with Minerva's youth teams winning the Gothia Cup in 2023, 2025 and 2026, the Norway Cup and Dana Cup in 2025, and the Helsinki Cup in 2026, demonstrating that Indian footballing talent, when supported by the right environment, training and belief, can compete and succeed against international opposition.
Yet, while these victories have brought Minerva Academy growing recognition, the story behind them remains far less known, from the early mornings and demanding training schedules to the sacrifices made by young players and their families, the discipline required to pursue professional football and the determination to keep going despite the enormous challenges that stand between them and their ultimate dream.
Speaking about the film and the inspiration behind Sound of Courage, Vineet Singh, Global Head of Brand Marketing, Communications, Partnerships and Public Affairs at Pocket FM, said, "When we launched Sound of Courage, our ambition was to tell the stories that the world doesn't always get to hear, stories of extraordinary people, their struggles, their sacrifices and the courage it takes to pursue dreams that often seem impossible, because we have always believed that some of the most powerful stories are not necessarily about the destination but about the journey and the people who refuse to give up along the way.
Minerva Academy has already made headlines with its remarkable victories across international tournaments, and while those achievements are extraordinary in themselves, what fascinated us was the story behind those trophies, the young players who dedicate their lives to the game, the families and coaches who stand behind them, and an academy that is not just developing footballers but nurturing a generation that genuinely believes India can one day win the FIFA World Cup.
"The world is beginning to recognise Minerva for what it has achieved, but we wanted to tell the story of what it dares to achieve next because there is something incredibly powerful about a group of young Indians who are not asking whether India can win the World Cup but are instead dedicating themselves to figuring out what it will take to make that dream a reality.
For us, that is what Sound of Courage has always stood for, celebrating people who have the audacity to dream beyond what seems possible and the determination to pursue those dreams regardless of the odds, because every extraordinary achievement begins with someone having the courage to believe in it long before the rest of the world does."
At the centre of Sound of Courage 5 is a generation of young footballers under the age of 16, many of whom could be entering their prime by 2034, and while millions of Indian football fans have grown up celebrating the achievements of countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England, these players are being encouraged to imagine a different future, one where India is no longer watching the world's biggest footballing spectacle from the sidelines but is competing on that very stage.
What makes their story particularly compelling is the mindset being developed at Minerva Academy, where football is not simply about technical ability or physical fitness but about building warriors who are prepared to fight for every ball, embrace pressure, recover from setbacks and compete without fear, instilling in young players the belief that they deserve to stand alongside the world's best rather than being intimidated by them.
The film captures this spirit through the unseen moments that define their journey, the countless hours spent on the training ground, the physical and emotional demands of pursuing a professional sporting career, the sacrifices that rarely make headlines and the extraordinary commitment required to turn childhood ambition into meaningful progress, while also celebrating the collective belief of coaches, families and young athletes who are working towards something far bigger than individual success.
For a country where football has long struggled to achieve the international success enjoyed by other sporting nations, Minerva Academy's journey represents an encouraging shift in ambition and mindset, demonstrating that while the road to competing at the highest level remains enormously challenging, the next generation of Indian footballers is increasingly willing to dream beyond traditional expectations and prepare itself to compete on the global stage.
Through Sound of Courage 5, Pocket FM continues its commitment to bringing powerful human stories to audiences, shining a light on people and communities whose journeys deserve greater recognition, while reinforcing the belief that storytelling has the ability to inspire, challenge perceptions and encourage millions of people to look beyond what they have been told is possible.
Minerva Academy may have captured the world's attention through its victories, but its greatest story is still being written, one that is driven by the belief that a generation of young Indian footballers can achieve something the country has never experienced before.
The dream is to see India lift the FIFA World Cup in 2034, the mission is to build a generation capable of pursuing that dream, and the real story is the courage to believe that it can happen.
About Pocket FM:
Pocket FM is the leading AI audio drama, shaping a new category of serialized entertainment for audiences around the world. With more than 250 million listeners across 20+ countries, Pocket FM combines human creativity and AI with audience insights to help more than 550,000 creators develop stories, produce audio, adapt content across languages and scale successful IP for global audiences. Pocket FM has built a rapidly growing library of more than 770,000 audio series, creating an entertainment ecosystem where creators can bring their ideas to life and reach audiences around the world. Pocket FM is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, and is operated by parent company Pocket Entertainment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment