Lesotho Government Heeded The Qacha's Nek Community's Long-Standing Plea For Improved Mobility As Tebellong Bridge Will Soon Be Constructed

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Public Works and Transport Minister, Honourable Matjato Moteane introduced Unik Construction as the contractor for the Tebellong Bridge project and turned the sod to mark the start of construction.

The project, expected to take 24 months, will include a tarred road linking the Senqu River to Tebellong Hospital, this was announced by Moteane adding that many people lost their lives while crossing the Senqu River.

He said the government was continuing efforts to make the river safer through bridge construction, adding that when the current administration took office, it found plans for projects that had been drawn up more than a decade earlier.

Hon. Moteane said delays in the bridge project had, among other factors, been caused by its politicisation and changes in government. He urged Unik Construction to work closely with the relevant authorities and maintain the quality demonstrated in its previous projects minister also called on the contractor to source materials, including cement and sand, from local businesses where possible.

He revealed that the government had spent more than M3 billion on service delivery across the three constituencies in Qacha'sNek during its four years in office, saying it was committed to providing services to the public without political discrimination.

Recalling his own experience of crossing the river by boat, Hon. Moteane expressed hope that the project would eventually bring an end to such risky crossings for the public.

Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Honourable Mputi Mputi said the development presented an opportunity to promote tourism and create jobs in the area.

He challenged community leaders to identify ways of using local tourism attractions to stimulate economic activity, urging all stakeholders to contribute to job creation and the promotion of Lesotho.

Hon. Mputi said tourism and sports development were everyone's responsibility and called on communities to take advantage of development initiatives to improve livelihoods.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Natural Resources, Tourism and Land Cluster Lebohang Phohleli expressed gratitude on behalf of the public, saying they would return to monitor progress and ensure the project was implemented successfully.

Qacha's Nek Member of Parliament (MP) Mohlahlobi Busa said the bridge was a long-awaited development that would help protect communities from the dangers of crossing the Senqu River.“We have long been waiting for this, as it is a long-time plan, and now that a contractor has been introduced, we have to be thankful,” he said.

Hon. Busa said the bridge would benefit not only residents of Tebellong and Whitehill but also the wider community, particularly people travelling to access services at Tebellong Hospital.

He expressed hope that construction would begin soon, given the risks faced by residents, and called for local people to be prioritised for employment.“Only skilled labourers should be sourced from outside. We need transparency,” he said.

Busa further urged the contractor to maintain good relations with the community and avoid any form of abuse.“Preserve the dignity and peace in this area,” he said.

Lebakeng MP Letsekang Moloi described the occasion as historic, saying bridge construction had been among the public's expectations when he was elected.“We are thankful for this big gift, and I am glad I took on the assignment and my plea was heard for this project to eventually be happening,” he said.

Moloi said the bridge would stimulate economic growth by improving business opportunities for local shops and transport operators while making access to the hospital easier.

He raised concerns about the limited availability of boats for crossing the river, saying residents depended on three existing boats, some of which had been washed away by the river.

He appealed to residents whose property, including fields, might be affected by construction to cooperate with the project team to ensure smooth implementation.

Moloi also called on the community to embrace and protect the development.“May this bridge unite us and not cause any divisions. Let's accept the project and protect it,” he said.

Tebellong Area Chief Makhaola Makhaola thanked the government for responding to the community's longstanding calls for a bridge.“I have been asking for this multiple times for the people of Tebellong, and we are grateful for this big day,” he said.

Makhaola also highlighted the challenges faced by Tebellong Hospital, saying patients had lost their lives while seeking care and the transportation of medication to the facility had been difficult.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal Chief, he welcomed the development and pledged the community's support in protecting the infrastructure'upe Community Council Chairperson Tefo Lehakoe thanked all those who had contributed to making the project possible, including residents who had raised concerns, community leaders and the government.

He recalled seeing structural steel in the river and believing they signalled the beginning of construction, only for them to disappear later.

Lehakoe said major projects such as the bridge should create opportunities for local businesses and residents. However, he raised concerns about access to quarry materials and sand, calling for clear guidelines to ensure businesses from Qacha's Nek could benefit.

He also warned against political interference in recruitment and called for transparent employment procedures that would allow Basotho living in the project area to benefit.

“Unskilled labourers should be sourced locally,” he said.

Lehakoe expressed hope that the completion of the bridge would bring an end to the deaths associated with crossing the river.

Speaking on behalf of Qanya Community Council Chairperson, Whitehill Councillor Rorisang Marotholi commended the government for taking up the bridge project rather than abandoning it because it had been planned by a previous administration.

He also called for transparency in recruitment, urging that councillors and chiefs from affected areas be involved in the process.

“Developments are neither political nor campaigning, but need to happen, though some stakeholders treat them like that, and it is wrong according to me,” he said.

Marotholi urged everyone involved to focus on the project's successful implementation and protect the development for the benefit of the community.

The event also featured songs by Tebellong Primary School and a mohobelo dance performance by Matseka Primary School.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.