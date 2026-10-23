Lesotho And Eswatini Are On A Mission To Strengthen Longstanding Bonds, Solidarity And Cooperation To Revive Education And Expand Trade

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A delegation from Eswatini parliament has arrived at Lesotho parliament premises for a three – day official visit aimed at fostering the exchanging expertise on the role of Parliament regarding labour migration issues, border security and socioeconomic development as well as to revive Lesotho Members of Parliament on Commonwealth Parliament Association.

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