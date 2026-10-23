Lesotho's Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Samuel Matekane, Had Been Elected As The Incoming Chairperson Of The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Community Organ On Politics, Defence And Security Cooperation

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Lesotho's Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Ntsokoane Matekane had duly been elected incoming Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

This was done during the virtual meeting of the SADC Extraordinary Summit. An Information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations revealed that the election represents not only a significant milestone for Lesotho but also an opportunity for Lesotho to contribute meaningfully to advancing the objectives of the SADC Treaty and the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation others, the Agency established that the central role of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is to ensure a peaceful, secure and stable region amongst others.

Meanwhile, this election comes after the 45th SADC Summit in Madagascar last year, whereby Lesotho was officially removed from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika watch list and security agenda.

SADC is an organisation of member states established in 1980 with the mission to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth as well as socio economic development.

This was done through cooperation and good governance, durable peace and security so that the region becomes competitive and efficient player in international relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo