UAE Embassy In Paris Issues Safety Advisory, Urges Citizens To Avoid Crowds
The embassy advised UAE nationals to avoid areas where crowds are gathering in Paris and other French cities, and to remain vigilant while travelling.Recommended For You
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It also urged citizens to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twajudi service and follow the embassy's and ministry's social media accounts for updates.
Emirati nationals requiring emergency assistance abroad can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +971 800 24.ALSO READ
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