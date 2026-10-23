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Dubai Police Warn Of Dh400 Jaywalking Fine As Part Of Road Safety Campaign

Dubai Police Warn Of Dh400 Jaywalking Fine As Part Of Road Safety Campaign


Date: 2026-10-23 01:51:01

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have warned pedestrians of crossing roads unsafely, reminding them of a fine of Dh400.

According to Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law, pedestrians who disregard traffic signals or cross roads at undesignated locations can be fined Dh400.

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Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations, urged pedestrians to use designated crossings, check that the road is clear of approaching vehicles and obey pedestrian traffic signals at intersections.

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“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in following traffic regulations and helping create safer roads for all,” he said.

The reminder comes as the authority launched an awareness campaign to promote pedestrian safety, encourage responsible road behaviour and reduce traffic accidents.

The campaign also targets motorists, reminding them to remain vigilant, reduce speed and give way to pedestrians at designated crossings, particularly in busy and densely populated areas.

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Khaleej Times

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