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Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers Communications Inc.


Date: 2026-10-23 01:36:52

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Rogers Communications Inc.: Today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Total service revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 1%. Free cash flow of $1.4 billion, achieves over $3 billion of free cash flow year to date. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.B are trading unchanged at $46.43.

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Baystreet.ca

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