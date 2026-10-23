Rogers Communications Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Rogers Communications Inc.: Today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Total service revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 1%. Free cash flow of $1.4 billion, achieves over $3 billion of free cash flow year to date. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.B are trading unchanged at $46.43.
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