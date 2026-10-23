Kits Eyecare Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $16.94.
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