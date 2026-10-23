Bombardier Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Bombardier Inc.: Is expanding its presence across the country, hiring 800 people for jobs located in its home base of Kansas as well as Texas, Indiana, and Connecticut. This strategy includes an initial phase of investment estimated at $270M earmarked for infrastructure growth. Bombardier Inc. shares T.A are trading down $9.46 at $317.62.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment