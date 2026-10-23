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Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc.


Date: 2026-10-23 01:36:51

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Bombardier Inc.: Is expanding its presence across the country, hiring 800 people for jobs located in its home base of Kansas as well as Texas, Indiana, and Connecticut. This strategy includes an initial phase of investment estimated at $270M earmarked for infrastructure growth. Bombardier Inc. shares T.A are trading down $9.46 at $317.62.

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Baystreet.ca

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