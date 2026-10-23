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Carlin Gold Corporation

Carlin Gold Corporation


Date: 2026-10-23 01:36:51

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Carlin Gold Corporation: Has entered into an arrangement agreement dated October 22, with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Carlin Gold Royalty Corporation pursuant to which, among other things, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Spinco will be distributed to the shareholders of Carlin Gold by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). It is anticipated that the effective time of the Arrangement will be in January 2027. Carlin Gold Corporation shares V are trading up $0.04 at $1.34.

MENAFN23102026000212011056ID1111856044


Baystreet.ca

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