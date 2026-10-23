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Briacell Therapeutics Corp.

Briacell Therapeutics Corp.


Date: 2026-10-23 01:36:50

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: Announced the presentation of clinical biomarker findings from a prospective pooled analysis of patients with metastatic breast cancer treated with immune based therapies including the BriaCell regimen at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27 in Madrid. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.84.

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