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Goldmining Inc.

Goldmining Inc.


Date: 2026-10-23 01:36:49

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:58 AM EST - GoldMining Inc.: Announced the publication of its fourth annual Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2025. The 2025 Sustainability Report presents the Company's approach and performance on sustainability initiatives and outlines its sustainability strategy and goals for the future. GoldMining Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.03.

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Baystreet.ca

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