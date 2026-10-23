ACT, Arrow, Whitecap At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ACT Energy Technologies Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.90. ACT has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Arrow has pushed production to a record high of more than 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), following successful drilling at its Icaco field in Colombia.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.71. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $40.15. IPCO announced two weeks ago that IPC repurchased a total of 107,393 IPC common shares during the period of October 5 to 9, under IPC's previously announced normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.12. Kolibri provided an operations update last week on its latest wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma. The three Clifton Mack wells (97.45%-99.03% WI) have been flowing back fracture stimulation fluid for about three weeks and have continued to show higher production rates. The new fracture stimulation design has resulted in the wells flowing back differently than our previous Caney wells.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.41. Logan is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The Calgary-based producer is currently working with financial advisers to solicit interest from prospective buyers, though no final decision has been reached and the company may ultimately choose to remain independent.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $101.25. Ovintiv has announced plans to hold its third quarter 2026 results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MST, on Wednesday November 4.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.76. Spartan Delta moved into focus after a 6.31% share price gain on October 5, following fresh quarterly results, higher full year guidance and an operations update.
Surge Energy IncHit a new 52-Week High of $13.22. Last week, Surge confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on November 16, in respect of October production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, will be $0.043333 per share.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.72. Early this week, Corex Resources entered into an arrangement agreement providing for the acquisition by Saturn Oil & Gas of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corex for consideration paid to Corex shareholders in the amount of $302 million, after adjusting for Corex's net debt
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.42. Early this month, Valeura provided an operations and financial update for Q3 2026. Highlights: Oil production averaged 22.1 mbbls/d; Sales of 2.013 million bbls; Price realisations averaged US$97.4/bbl, resulting in revenue of US$196.1 million; Cash position of US$384.9 million at 30 September 2026 and no debt.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.59. Whitecap intends to release its third-quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 29.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Arrow has pushed production to a record high of more than 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), following successful drilling at its Icaco field in Colombia.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.71. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $40.15. IPCO announced two weeks ago that IPC repurchased a total of 107,393 IPC common shares during the period of October 5 to 9, under IPC's previously announced normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.12. Kolibri provided an operations update last week on its latest wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma. The three Clifton Mack wells (97.45%-99.03% WI) have been flowing back fracture stimulation fluid for about three weeks and have continued to show higher production rates. The new fracture stimulation design has resulted in the wells flowing back differently than our previous Caney wells.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.41. Logan is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The Calgary-based producer is currently working with financial advisers to solicit interest from prospective buyers, though no final decision has been reached and the company may ultimately choose to remain independent.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $101.25. Ovintiv has announced plans to hold its third quarter 2026 results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MST, on Wednesday November 4.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.76. Spartan Delta moved into focus after a 6.31% share price gain on October 5, following fresh quarterly results, higher full year guidance and an operations update.
Surge Energy IncHit a new 52-Week High of $13.22. Last week, Surge confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on November 16, in respect of October production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, will be $0.043333 per share.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.72. Early this week, Corex Resources entered into an arrangement agreement providing for the acquisition by Saturn Oil & Gas of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corex for consideration paid to Corex shareholders in the amount of $302 million, after adjusting for Corex's net debt
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.42. Early this month, Valeura provided an operations and financial update for Q3 2026. Highlights: Oil production averaged 22.1 mbbls/d; Sales of 2.013 million bbls; Price realisations averaged US$97.4/bbl, resulting in revenue of US$196.1 million; Cash position of US$384.9 million at 30 September 2026 and no debt.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.59. Whitecap intends to release its third-quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 29.
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