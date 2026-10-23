Clario Group Names Five New Senior Advisors
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Clario Group, a global strategic communications and advisory firm launched last October by former Allison global president Matthew Della Croce and corporate communications veteran Lars Rosene, has added five senior advisors as ut seeks to build specialized teams to meet its clients' most pressing business and reputational challenges.
The new advisors - Melissa May, Amy Wulfestieg, Dave Quast, Jeff Leopold and Jordan Friedman- bring decades of experience across corporate transformation, crisis and reputation management, executive communications, public affairs and brand strategy.
Melissa May (pictured), senior advisor, executive communications, brings 25 years of experience as a network television journalist and producer, including CBS Evening News, ABC's Good Morning America, and CNN's Larry King Live. She advises C-suite leaders on media interviews, keynote speeches, and other high-profile communications.
Amy Wulfestieg, senior advisor, transformation communications, brings extensive experience leading corporate communications and organizational change. Most recently, as chief communications oficer at Brightspeed, she led communications through its carve-out from Lumen Technologies. She previously held senior roles at Nordstrom, Alight Solutions and Aon.
Dave Quast, senior advisor, crisis & reputation, brings more than 30 years of experience in crisis management, corporate reputation, litigation communications and public affairs. The founder of EDQ Strategies, he previously spent 12 years at FTI Consulting and held senior roles at a Fortune 10 company and an Am Law 100 law firm.
Jeff Leopold, senior advisor, consumer & technology branding, has worked with several leading brands. Most recently at Allison Worldwide, he led US client experience initiatives and served as chief of staff and senior strategic lead for Samsung. His career also includes leadership roles at Ogilvy, Sharp Electronics and Disney.
Jordan Friedman, senior advisor, corporate affairs, advises corporations, professional services firms and public officials on reputational, regulatory and business challenges. He previously spent 15 years as a partner at Bond Moroch and held positions at Ogilvy, MSL and Fleishman-Hillard.
"Clients need experienced advisors who understand the business implications of communications decisions and can help them navigate increasingly complex challenges," says Della Croce. " These five leaders have guided major corporate transformations, managed high-stakes reputational issues, and shaped some of the world's most recognized brands.”
The new advisors - Melissa May, Amy Wulfestieg, Dave Quast, Jeff Leopold and Jordan Friedman- bring decades of experience across corporate transformation, crisis and reputation management, executive communications, public affairs and brand strategy.
Melissa May (pictured), senior advisor, executive communications, brings 25 years of experience as a network television journalist and producer, including CBS Evening News, ABC's Good Morning America, and CNN's Larry King Live. She advises C-suite leaders on media interviews, keynote speeches, and other high-profile communications.
Amy Wulfestieg, senior advisor, transformation communications, brings extensive experience leading corporate communications and organizational change. Most recently, as chief communications oficer at Brightspeed, she led communications through its carve-out from Lumen Technologies. She previously held senior roles at Nordstrom, Alight Solutions and Aon.
Dave Quast, senior advisor, crisis & reputation, brings more than 30 years of experience in crisis management, corporate reputation, litigation communications and public affairs. The founder of EDQ Strategies, he previously spent 12 years at FTI Consulting and held senior roles at a Fortune 10 company and an Am Law 100 law firm.
Jeff Leopold, senior advisor, consumer & technology branding, has worked with several leading brands. Most recently at Allison Worldwide, he led US client experience initiatives and served as chief of staff and senior strategic lead for Samsung. His career also includes leadership roles at Ogilvy, Sharp Electronics and Disney.
Jordan Friedman, senior advisor, corporate affairs, advises corporations, professional services firms and public officials on reputational, regulatory and business challenges. He previously spent 15 years as a partner at Bond Moroch and held positions at Ogilvy, MSL and Fleishman-Hillard.
"Clients need experienced advisors who understand the business implications of communications decisions and can help them navigate increasingly complex challenges," says Della Croce. " These five leaders have guided major corporate transformations, managed high-stakes reputational issues, and shaped some of the world's most recognized brands.”
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