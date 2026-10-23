Hello Tomorrow Hires Emily Buckland As Chief Of Staff
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hello Tomorrow, the corporate communications and reputation agency founded by Fenella Grey and Frankie Cory (pictured, right), has appointed Emily Buckland as chief of staff as it prepares for further expansion in 2027.
Buckland (pictured, centre) was most recently EMEA director of people and talent at Porter Novelli and a member of its London board. She will work alongside the co-founders on the agency's operations, talent development and capabilities, with senior client leadership a priority for recruitment.
Her remit includes expanding Hello Tomorrow's network of 20 senior associates across the UK and US, whose expertise spans media, business, culture, policy, creative and AI visibility.
Buckland brings more than two decades of experience across communications, talent and agency leadership. Before moving into people and talent, she held roles including head of brand communications at Porter Novelli and associate board director at Freuds. She also founded talent agency Sesame.
Grey (pictured, left) said:“We're growing fast and determined to grow differently. We're building an agency with fewer layers and more expertise, and Emily will be central to strengthening that approach as we grow. Emily brings a rare combination of experience as a senior practitioner, business founder and talent leader, and knows what needs to change.”
Buckland will also be responsible for delivering the agency's commitment to investing 20% of its time in learning and development.
She said:“I've spent my career in and around agencies, and the opportunity to help shape Hello Tomorrow's next chapter is hugely exciting. The business has real momentum and a clear ambition for the kind of consultancy it wants to be.
“My job is to turn that ambition into a stronger business. This means bringing the right people around the work, investing in learning and creating opportunities for the next generation of talent.”
Hello Tomorrow's clients include the Postcode Lottery, the Retail Trust, the Global Alliance to Advance Reuse, the Old Vic, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Wallace Global Fund and Seep.
The independent agency launched in February 2025 with an offer spanning communications, campaigning, influence, collaborations, advisory and upskilling, supported by a network of specialists and AI tools.
Grey previously spent more than nine years at Porter Novelli, latterly as EMEA managing director and chair, and held senior roles at Freuds and Weber Shandwick. Cory's previous roles include CEO of Mischief, group director of marketing and communications at Fremantle, and joint CEO of W Communications.
Buckland (pictured, centre) was most recently EMEA director of people and talent at Porter Novelli and a member of its London board. She will work alongside the co-founders on the agency's operations, talent development and capabilities, with senior client leadership a priority for recruitment.
Her remit includes expanding Hello Tomorrow's network of 20 senior associates across the UK and US, whose expertise spans media, business, culture, policy, creative and AI visibility.
Buckland brings more than two decades of experience across communications, talent and agency leadership. Before moving into people and talent, she held roles including head of brand communications at Porter Novelli and associate board director at Freuds. She also founded talent agency Sesame.
Grey (pictured, left) said:“We're growing fast and determined to grow differently. We're building an agency with fewer layers and more expertise, and Emily will be central to strengthening that approach as we grow. Emily brings a rare combination of experience as a senior practitioner, business founder and talent leader, and knows what needs to change.”
Buckland will also be responsible for delivering the agency's commitment to investing 20% of its time in learning and development.
She said:“I've spent my career in and around agencies, and the opportunity to help shape Hello Tomorrow's next chapter is hugely exciting. The business has real momentum and a clear ambition for the kind of consultancy it wants to be.
“My job is to turn that ambition into a stronger business. This means bringing the right people around the work, investing in learning and creating opportunities for the next generation of talent.”
Hello Tomorrow's clients include the Postcode Lottery, the Retail Trust, the Global Alliance to Advance Reuse, the Old Vic, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Wallace Global Fund and Seep.
The independent agency launched in February 2025 with an offer spanning communications, campaigning, influence, collaborations, advisory and upskilling, supported by a network of specialists and AI tools.
Grey previously spent more than nine years at Porter Novelli, latterly as EMEA managing director and chair, and held senior roles at Freuds and Weber Shandwick. Cory's previous roles include CEO of Mischief, group director of marketing and communications at Fremantle, and joint CEO of W Communications.
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