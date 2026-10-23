Veteran Sarasota Trial Attorney Patricia D. Crauwels Available For Mediation Through UWWM

SARASOTA, Fla. (October 23, 2026) – Patricia D. Crauwels, a veteran civil trial attorney and Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator, is accepting mediation appointments through her recent affiliation with Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group (UWWM).







Based in Sarasota, Ms. Crauwels brings more than 40 years of litigation experience and her mediation practice to UWWM's growing presence along Florida's Gulf Coast. She has tried more than 200 jury cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, medical and legal malpractice, construction defects and other civil disputes. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar for more than 25 years, she has represented both plaintiffs and defendants throughout her career.

Having participated in thousands of mediations as counsel, Ms. Crauwels understands the challenges attorneys and their clients face when evaluating litigation risks and opportunities for settlement. Her experience on both sides of the courtroom informs her balanced, practical approach to dispute resolution.

A respected member of the Florida legal community, Ms. Crauwels is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a member of the International Society of Barristers and the American Board of Trial Advocates. She is a past president of the Florida chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (FLABOTA). Her professional recognition includes the 2023–2024 Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court Professionalism Award and an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Ms. Crauwels earned her law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida.

Interested in scheduling a mediation with Ms. Crauwels? Visit her profile or contact UWWM case manager Suzy Van Doorn at (800) 863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in complex commercial and business litigation, health care, medical malpractice and professional liability, as well as employment, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr

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