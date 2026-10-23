Novomins Puts Women's Health In The Driver's Seat With First-Ever OOH Campaign

Novomins has made its first move into out-of-home (OOH) advertising with Put Women's Health in the Driver's Seat, a London taxi activation designed to put women's health in the spotlight. On Wednesday 21 October, North-East personality and Novomins women's health ambassador Vicky Pattison took to central London in a fully branded Novomins taxi, offering women free rides and opening up conversations about the health concerns that affect them.

The activation focused on issues women may find difficult to discuss, or feel have been dismissed as 'normal'. By taking these conversations into everyday public spaces, Novomins aimed to give women the opportunity to speak openly about their experiences and feel heard.

The taxi featured Novomins' distinctive pink branding, product imagery and the message,“Whatever your health goals, we have a gummy for it!”. While the creative brought the brand into view across London, the campaign's central purpose was to encourage more open conversations about women's health.

Valerie Stark McQuillan, Formulator, Neuroscientist and Chief Marketing Officer at Novomins, said:

“Too many women are still being told their symptoms are 'normal', or waiting years for a diagnosis, simply because no one stopped to really listen. 'Put Women's Health in the Driver's Seat' is about changing that. Vicky brings honesty and warmth to every conversation, and by giving women a lift across London, we're giving them space to talk about the things that bother them, the things that get brushed aside, and the things they've never felt able to say out loud.

At Novomins, women's health isn't a side project; it's a serious focus. As a formulator and neuroscientist, I know how much daily nutrition can matter, which is why together with our in-house team of experts I created a dedicated range of gummy vitamins for women. Whether a woman is looking after her urinary health, supporting herself through her monthly cycle, or caring for her intimate balance, we want to be part of that everyday support. But this campaign is about more than products. We're here to educate, to listen and to give women a voice.”

The campaign marks Novomins' first-ever OOH brief, with Loud! OOH appointed to bring the activation to life. It shows how outdoor advertising can create a physical platform for conversations that deserve greater attention, rather than simply putting a brand in front of an audience.

The release follows the news that Loud! OOH has been shortlisted for 'New Agency to Watch' at the Prolific North Marketing Awards 2026, a milestone for the independent advertising agency as it continues to build its presence in the UK out-of-home market.

Through the activation, Novomins has used its OOH debut to take its women's health message directly to the streets, with a clear commitment to listening, education and giving women a voice.

For brands looking to explore taxi advertising as part of their own campaigns, Loud! OOH has put together a guide to taxi advertising in the UK, covering formats, costs and opportunities.



