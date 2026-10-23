Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern-Day Challenges How Lessons From Ancient China Shine A Light On Successful Leadership Today

MENAFN - Pressat) The benefits to be gained from considering the experiences – in all walks of life – of other cultures cannot be underestimated. Verses of Wisdom bridges 25 centuries of wisdom with the challenges facing modern-day business leaders.

Current working environments often offer little time for reflection or deeper consideration. Will we hit budget? How can we leverage AI? Why is our Trustpilot score dipping? What are the retention metrics? How do we encourage a more 'pause and reflect' culture among our teams?

In this fascinating exploration of Chinese poetry, and its meaning and value to modern-day business managers and leaders, authors Dr Catherine Hua Xiang & Zhining Xu illustrate timeless truths about leadership, resilience and human nature. This voice emanates from the poetic verses of China's greatest literary masters – voices that have guided emperors, scholars, and leaders for over two millennia. These poems, particularly from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 CE) and Song Dynasty (960-1279 CE), capture the essence of human experience in its most distilled form.

The poems featured speak to universal themes that transcend cultural boundaries and historical periods: self-improvement, the challenge of leading people, the complexity of decision-making and the pursuit of true meaning in our work and lives.

This fascinating book explores how profound insights embedded in classical Chinese poetry can illuminate the path to extraordinary leadership in the contemporary world.

From the introduction:

“This book proposes something different: that the deepest insights into leadership are not found in the latest management trend, but in the timeless reflections of poets and philosophers who understood human nature at its core. You do not need to speak Chinese or study Eastern philosophy to benefit from these ideas. What you need is curiosity – curiosity about leadership that unites head and heart, results and relationships, achievement and meaning.”

Advance praise for Verses of Wisdom:

“This book is a 'Must Read' for business leaders as they grapple with an increasingly complex business environment. Poetry has been a bedrock of Chinese culture for centuries and the idea of introducing western business leaders to Chinese poetry is inspired. The challenges faced by business leaders today are more complex, more wideranging and new. Business leaders must turn to new sources of inspiration for leadership and tomorrow's most successful leaders will

be those who draw on the very best that East and West have to offer.”

- Sir Tom Troubridge, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the St Mark's Hospital Foundation



“The world has been trading for millennia, yet too often entrepreneurs look for the latest 'management fad' for guidance. Here Verses of Wisdom looks to poems from one of the wisest and oldest civilizations on earth for inspiration, as business is simply a reflection of life. The weaving of themes from ancient poetry, with stores from some of the most successful businesses of our time is an inspiration and a must read for future leaders!”

- Will Butler-Adams OBE, CEO of Brompton Bicycle

At a time when finding time in business to pause for reflection is at a premium Verses of Wisdom is the prompt for leaders to do just that and realise the benefits.

This is the third book in the Navigating China series from LID Publishing – designed to help readers develop their knowledge and effectiveness in understanding and applying that to leadership and business practice.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

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About the authors: Dr Catherine Hua Xiang is Head of East Asian Languages at LSE, Programme Director of LSE's BSc International Relations and Chinese course, as well as UK Director of LSE Confucius Institute for Business London. Zhining Xu runs an accountancy and business advisory practice and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. They are both based in London.