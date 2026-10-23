Global Business Series

MENAFN - Pressat)is a collaboration between leading academics at Tsinghua University, China (12in World University Rankings 2026) and the London School of Economics. In the series. Six distinguished academics tackle four different aspects of doing business internationally – from family businesses to digital platforms to law and marketing.

Critical Decisions

The authors examine critical issues around succession, continuity and inheritance – issues which every family business will eventually face. Through detailed research the authors provide original insights and lessons. Anyone playing a key role in a family-owned business will benefit from reading this insightful book.

The authors:“The reason why the development of family businesses is bumpy and the succession issues are complicated and difficult is that family businesses... involve not only the logic of business and economic operations, but also multiple social and cultural relationships.”

Platform Governance

In a world where our existence is largely platform-based – from shopping on Amazon to socializing on Facebook – understanding the mechanisms governing these digital habitats is paramount.

This authoritative guide takes you from the origins of these platforms to the strategic shift required to move from a traditional product strategy to a winning platform strategy. It offers vital insights and guidance for understanding and succeeding in today's digital economy, helping readers navigate the complexities of an increasingly platform-based economy.

Think Big

Using legal thinking, Han Liu looks at how to analyse situations, balance competing interests and make good decisions – both in business and more broadly in life and everyday situations.

This book will empower readers to think critically and strategically. It will help shift mindsets from simply following rules to understanding the deep, strategic logic behind them. It's a journey that will sharpen minds, helping to make better, more informed choices.

“If you're worried about legal jargon, don't be. This book explains legal thinking in everyday language.” – Han Liu, from the foreword

Wellbeing Marketing

Examines transformative philosophy to benefit customers and employees. When maximising profit has often become a demon justifying deceptive tactics, exploited workers and unhappy customers, Wellbeing Marketing emerges as a new way of thinking.

Through fascinating case studies of global giants like Disneyland and Walmart, alongside unique enterprises like Nakagawa Masashichi Heirloom Store, Fei Li demonstrates that profit and happiness are not mutually exclusive; rather, when an organization aligns its mission with the pursuit of wellbeing, it achieves a sustainable "unity of knowledge and action" that benefits society.

About the series authors:

Dr Hao Gao is Director of the Research Centre for Global Family Business at Tsinghua University, China. Dr Victor Zheng is Director of the Centre for Social and Political Development Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Yong Wong and Ke Rong, experts in business ecosystems and the digital economy, are Professors and Directors at the Institute of Economics, School of Social Sciences at Tsinghua University (China).

Han Liu is an assistant professor and the Vice-Dean of Tsinghua University Law School. He received his master's degree from Yale University. He is based in China.

Fei Li is a prominent professor of marketing at the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University. He is based in Beijing.

Series editor:

Dr Catherine Hua Xiang is an award-winning business author and applied linguist. She launched the International Research Hub on Intercultural Communication, Business & AI at the LSE, where she is also Head of East Asian Languages and Programme Director of the BSc International Relations and Chinese course.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

For all media enquiries contact Simon Wooldridge on:

M +44 (0)7879 148420; E: [email protected]

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