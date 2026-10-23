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Big Tech Has Become The 'Ubiquitous Villain' Of US 2026 Midterms

Big Tech Has Become The 'Ubiquitous Villain' Of US 2026 Midterms


Date: 2026-10-23 01:34:01

(MENAFN- Asia Times) American voters' antipathy toward Big Tech companies has become a central theme of campaigns in the 2026 midterm elections, according to an analysis published by The Guardian on Thursday.

The Guardian noted that hundreds of midterm campaign ads attacking data centers have aired over the past two months, with both Republicans and Democrats accusing one another of being pawns of the artificial intelligence industry.

“And it's not only data centers,” The Guardian added.“The public anxiety over AI and distaste for the billionaires developing it, as well as backlash over encroaching tech like surveillance cameras, has turned the tech industry into a ubiquitous villain this election cycle.”

Silicon Valley has become a punching bag for politicians even as Big Tech moguls have been throwing record sums of money to elect politicians sympathetic to their needs.

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Asia Times

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