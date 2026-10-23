Book Says Kushner Had Access To Secret, Arab-Funded Bank Accounts

MENAFN - Asia Times) Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, for years allegedly had access to at least two secret foreign bank accounts in Israel and the United Arab Emirates whose deposits totaled roughly $2 billion according to an excerpt, published on Thursday by Vanity Fair, from an explosive upcoming book.

The excerpt of the book by journalist Matthew Cole – titled“Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East” – claims that UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed and future Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman“put at least $2 billion into at least two bank accounts for Kushner” at the start of Trump's first term.

The first account, which Cole describes as the“Alpha” account, was opened in First Abu Dhabi Bank and served as a“foreign policy fund” partially managed by Kushner and bin Zayed, Cole says.

The“Beta” account, meanwhile, Cole says, moved money from a bank account in Azerbaijan to what appeared to be a government bank account in the Israeli Central Bank.

Unlike the Alpha account, which was used to further specific foreign policy goals, the Beta account was set up“for Kushner's personal benefit,” one source told Cole.

Neither of these bank accounts was ever disclosed, Cole writes.