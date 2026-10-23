Robert Whitcomb Forsyth Explains Why Aquarium Maintenance Should Begin Before Installation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Innovative Aquatics CEO draws on nearly three decades of industry experience to explain why aquarium design should consider equipment access, filtration, plumbing, and long-term maintenance early on.

Cumming, Georgia, October 23rd, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, A custom aquarium can become an impressive centerpiece in a home, office, restaurant, or commercial space. However, Robert Whitcomb Forsyth, CEO of Innovative Aquatics and an aquarium industry professional with approximately 28 years of experience, emphasizes that the decisions made before installation can have a lasting effect on how successfully an aquarium operates.

While many aquarium owners initially focus on tank dimensions, lighting, decorative features, and fish selection, Forsyth encourages them to consider another important question: How will the aquarium be maintained once it is installed?

“An aquarium can look incredible when it's first installed, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy to take care of,” Forsyth explains.“You have to think about where the equipment will go, how you'll access it, and what happens when something needs to be cleaned, repaired, or replaced.”

According to Forsyth, overlooking these practical considerations can create unnecessary complications, particularly with larger residential and commercial aquarium installations.

Equipment Access Should Be Part of the Original Design

One of the most common challenges in custom aquarium planning is balancing appearance with accessibility.

Aquarium equipment is often concealed inside cabinetry, behind decorative panels, or in separate filtration areas to maintain a clean appearance. While these design choices can improve the finished look, they can also make routine maintenance harder if you don't provide enough working space.

Filters require cleaning, pumps may need servicing, and plumbing connections must remain accessible for inspection and repairs.

Forsyth recommends considering how you'll access each major component before finalizing the aquarium and surrounding cabinetry.

“If you have to take apart half the cabinet just to reach a pump, that's something that should have been addressed during the planning stage,” he says.“Maintenance is going to happen eventually. The design should make that process easier, not harder.”

For larger installations, this may mean incorporating removable access panels, dedicated equipment areas, or additional space around filtration systems.

Plumbing and Filtration Require Long-Term Planning

Filtration is another important consideration that should influence an aquarium's design from the beginning.

A properly selected filtration system helps manage waste, supports beneficial bacteria, and contributes to stable water conditions. However, filtration requirements vary by aquarium size, the species being kept, and the expected biological load.

Plumbing layout also affects how easily a system can be operated and maintained.

Poorly positioned valves, hard-to-reach connections, or inadequate space around equipment can complicate routine servicing and make it harder to address unexpected problems.

Forsyth encourages aquarium owners to discuss filtration capacity, plumbing access, and equipment replacement with their aquarium designer before installation begins.

“People naturally pay attention to what they can see inside the tank,” Forsyth explains.“But the equipment behind the scenes is what helps keep that environment functioning. You don't want to discover after installation that something important is difficult to reach.”

He also recommends considering how equipment might need repair or replacement in the future. A system should not be designed so tightly around existing components that replacing a pump or filter becomes a major project.

Larger Aquariums Bring Additional Responsibilities

Maintenance planning becomes especially important for large residential and commercial aquariums.

These installations may involve substantial water volumes, specialized filtration equipment, extensive plumbing, and more complicated access requirements.

An aquarium installed in a restaurant, hotel, or office may also need to be maintained without significantly disrupting customers, employees, or daily operations.

Forsyth notes that these practical considerations should be discussed early, particularly when an aquarium is being incorporated into a renovation or new construction project.

Electrical access, structural support, water supply, drainage, and equipment placement may all require coordination with other professionals.

Waiting until the aquarium is installed to address these requirements can limit available options and make future maintenance more complicated.

Planning for Routine Maintenance Can Prevent Future Problems

Beyond equipment and plumbing, Forsyth encourages aquarium owners to consider the daily responsibilities of keeping aquatic environments healthy.

Responsible aquarium ownership includes water testing, cleaning, equipment inspections, water changes, and monitoring fish health.

The frequency and complexity of these tasks depend on the aquarium type and its inhabitants.

For example, a heavily stocked saltwater aquarium may require different maintenance procedures and monitoring than a lightly stocked freshwater system.

Owners should understand these responsibilities before deciding on the size and complexity of their installation.

Forsyth recommends asking several practical questions during the design process: -Can you access and clean filtration equipment without unnecessary disassembly? -Is there enough space to safely inspect and replace pumps, valves, and other components? -How will you perform water changes and routine cleaning? -Are the selected fish and other aquatic organisms appropriate for the proposed system? -What maintenance schedule will keep the aquarium operating properly?

Addressing these questions early can help owners make more informed decisions about their aquarium's design and ongoing care.

Designing Aquariums for Long-Term Success

Forsyth's interest in aquatic environments began in 1996 while diving and collecting lobster. That early fascination eventually developed into a professional career in aquarium design and maintenance.

Through his work in the industry, he has developed an appreciation for the practical planning required to support aquatic life in controlled environments.

He emphasizes that successful aquarium design should consider both the owner's visual goals and the system's long-term needs.

“A beautiful aquarium should be something people can enjoy for years,” Forsyth says.“That becomes much easier when the equipment, maintenance, and needs of the animals have been considered from the beginning.”

For homeowners and businesses considering a custom aquarium, Forsyth's central recommendation is to make maintenance planning part of the initial conversation rather than treating it as an issue to address after installation.

A well-designed aquarium should not only look impressive when the project is complete. It should also provide a practical, accessible environment that can be properly maintained as the system matures.

About Robert Whitcomb Forsyth

Robert Whitcomb Forsyth is the CEO of Innovative Aquatics and an aquarium design and maintenance professional based in Cumming, Georgia. With approximately 28 years of industry experience, Forsyth has developed a career centered on aquarium systems, aquatic environments, and specialized service operations. His interest in aquariums began in 1996 while diving and collecting lobster and eventually grew into a professional career. His broader business interests include entrepreneurship and construction through CSR Services Construction. Outside of work, Forsyth enjoys diving, fishing, and spending time around the water.