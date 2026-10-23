Haryana Power Employees' Strike Called Off: What Is Section 108 Of Electricity Act Invoked By CM Nayab Saini? Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that electricity employees have withdrawn their strike after the state government used Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to ask the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to reconsider its order allowing a private company to distribute power in Gurugram and Nuh.

Addressing a joint press conference with union representatives in Panchkula, Saini said the government has assured the employees of its support, following which they agreed to return to work immediately. He also reiterated the state's opposition to the privatisation of electricity distribution.

The provision allows state governments to issue written directions to electricity regulatory commissions on policy matters involving public interest.

What did Anil Vij say about Section 108 before strike was called off?

Haryana Power Minister Anil Vij said the government was open to discussions with the employees' union and was considering its demand to use Section 108 against the HERC order.

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“We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Act 2003,” Vij stated.

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Chief Minister Saini and Vij had earlier said the state government stood with the employees and would represent their case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against the HERC order.

What is Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003?

Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, empowers state governments to issue written directions to their respective State Electricity Regulatory Commissions on matters of policy involving public interest. The provision requires the regulatory commissions to be guided by such directions while discharging their statutory functions, according to the Electricity Act, 2003, available on the Ministry of Law and Justice's India Code portal.

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In Haryana, this provision allows the state government to issue written policy directions to the HERC on electricity-related matters involving public interest.

What does Section 108 say?

The provision has two key parts:

1. Section 108(1): The State Electricity Regulatory Commission must be guided by written directions issued by the state government on matters of policy involving public interest.

2. Section 108(2): If a question arises over whether a direction relates to a matter of policy involving public interest, the state government's decision on the issue is final.

What does this mean in Haryana?

For example, the Haryana government can use Section 108 to issue policy directions to HERC concerning matters such as:

Electricity supply and distribution policy.

2. Public-interest measures relating to power consumers.

3. Renewable energy and other electricity-sector policy decisions.

4. Policy matters involving wider public implications in the electricity sector.

HERC is expected to take such directions into consideration while performing its statutory functions. However, Section 108 does not give the state government unrestricted authority to dictate every regulatory or tariff decision.

Haryana electricity employees' strike

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha had called a three-day strike after HERC, on October 19, granted a licence to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd to distribute electricity in Gurugram and Nuh alongside the existing state-owned distribution companies.

Around 40,000 employees joined the protest on Thursday. The strike disrupted electricity supply, water services and industrial activity in several parts of the state, including Gurugram and Chandigarh. Residents in some areas also blocked roads to protest against power outages.

The employees' union has opposed the entry of a private distributor, arguing that it could make electricity unaffordable for farmers and economically weaker sections in both rural and urban areas.