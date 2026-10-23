CM Nayab Saini Says Haryana Power Employees' Strike Being Called Off: 'There Will Be No Privatisation Of Any Kind'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said electricity employees have called off their strike after the state government invoked Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and directed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to review its order permitting a private company to distribute power in Gurugram and Nuh.

Speaking at a joint press conference with representatives of the employees' union in Panchkula, Saini said the government has assured them of its support and that workers would immediately return to duty. He reiterated that the state government opposed privatisation of electricity distribution.

Saini said HERC was an independent body governed by its own legislation and that the state government was required to implement its orders and directives. However, he said the government has now exercised its authority under Section 108 to ask the commission to reconsider the matter and effectively withdraw the provision allowing private distribution.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did Haryana electricity employees go on strike?⌵

The employees' union opposed a Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) order granting a private company a parallel licence to distribute electricity in Gurugram and Nuh. The union said private distribution could affect jobs and affordable power.

2What is Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003?⌵

Section 108 allows a state government to issue written policy directions to its electricity regulatory commission on matters involving public interest. The commission must be guided by those directions while carrying out its statutory functions.

3How did Haryana use Section 108 to address the electricity strike?⌵

The state government directed HERC to review its order allowing private power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government sought to effectively cancel that provision.

4Have Haryana electricity employees called off their strike?⌵

Yes. After the government gave assurances and directed HERC to review its order, union representatives said the strike was being called off and employees would immediately return to duty.

5Will Haryana privatise electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh?⌵

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government opposed privatisation and that there would be no privatisation of any kind. The government has directed HERC to review the provision permitting private distribution.

The chief minister maintained that the government stood firmly with the electricity employees and would not allow privatisation in the state.

| Haryana electricity strike called off: What is Section 108 of Electricity Act?

“We have consistently maintained that we stand fully with the electricity employees' union, and we reiterate that position today. It should be noted that the HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) is an independent agency operating under its own Act. Under this Act, it functions, offers suggestions, provides guidance, and issues directives. From time to time, we are also required to implement its orders and directives,” Saini said.

He added,“Today, we have reached a decision. Exercising our authority under Section 108, the government has directed the HERC to review the matter and effectively cancel that provision...All the office-bearers of the union are present here with us for this joint press conference following our discussions. The government has provided full assurances. They have stated that the strike is being called off. Our employees will now immediately resume their duties. Our position is absolutely firm; there will be no privatisation of any kind.”

| Haryana electricity strike news: No power or water for thousands in Gurugram Why did power employees call strike in Haryana?

The three-day strike, which began on October 22, was called to oppose HERC's October 19 decision to grant a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh. The licence would allow the private company to distribute power alongside state-owned discoms.

| Haryana Electricity Strike Latest News: Gurugram faces power cuts

Around 40,000 electricity employees and engineers joined the protest, raising concerns over the impact of privatisation on state-owned power utilities, job security and electricity costs for consumers.