Who Is Haldhar Nag? Odisha Padma Awardee Poet Was A Class 3 Dropout, And Now His Poems Are Analysed By Phd Scholars

MENAFN - Live Mint) Haldhar Nag is a renowned poet from Odisha who challenged all conventional ideas about education and academic achievement. Despite being a class 3 dropout, Nag went on to become one of the most prominent literary figures in India. Writing in Kosli, also known as Sambalpuri, the language of western Odisha, Nag draws on folklore, nature, mythology and everyday experiences and explores social realities and injustice. He struggled in his early life and overcame poverty and was honoured with one of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri, by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Today, Nag's literature goes beyond popular recognition to academic study. According to the Times of India (TOI), five scholars are pursuing PhD research on Nag's poetry. Sambalpur University reportedly compiled his writings into a collection titled Haldhar Granthabali-2 for academic use. His work has become a subject of formal literary research despite receiving limited schooling. His poetry offers a peek into the language, cultural traditions and social realities of western Odisha.

Who is Haldhar Nag

Born on March 31, 1950, in Odisha's Bargarh district, Haldhar Nag lost his father during childhood. He was forced to leave school after Class 3 and begin working to support himself. Reportedly, he worked at a sweet shop before picking up a cooking job at a school, where he worked for 16 years. It is believed that he once borrowed ₹1,000 from a banker to open a small stationery shop for students. According to The Better India, Nag began by writing folk stories in Kosli before publishing his first poem, Dhodo Bargachh (The Old Banyan Tree), in a local magazine in 1990. His writing focuses on nature, religion, mythology and social injustice. He told the publication in 2016,“In my view, poetry must have real-life connection and a message for the people.”

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Nag received the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution to literature. He is popularly known as Lok Kabi Ratna. The Sahitya Akademi's official records list him as a joint recipient of the 2017 Bhasha Samman for Koshali-Sambalpuri. His works have been translated into Odia, Hindi and English.

Beyond literary journey

Nag leads a simple life and is never seen wearing footwear. While receiving Padma Shri, he was seen barefoot and dressed in traditional attire.

Nag is also known for his dedication towards education and social welfare. He runs a residential school, Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya, in Kudopali village, where the school provides shelter and education to underprivileged, abandoned and orphaned children.