Bitcoin Trades Sideways After 3% Drop As AI-Driven Market Weakness Persists

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin hovered below $82,000 ahead of the US Wall Street open on Friday, extending a pullback that followed renewed market worries about financing costs for AI-linked infrastructure. After slipping more than 3% on Thursday, BTC briefly traded under $81,000 as broader equities weakened.

Trading data compiled by Cointelegraph /TradingView showed the pair stabilizing after a drop of about 3.2% on Thursday, with Bitstamp printing a low near $80,840. The selloff was mirrored in risk assets, where attention turned again to the health of neocloud and AI infrastructure spending.

Bitcoin held below $82,000 after Thursday's decline pushed it briefly under $81,000, with Bitstamp lows around $80,840. CoreWeave's sharp move-down to 17-month lows and about 15.5% lower for the week to date by the end of Thursday's US session-revived concerns about credit stress in AI infrastructure. Crypto markets saw heavy leverage unwinds: $336 million in total liquidations over 24 hours (to noon UTC), including $281 million from long positions. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $635 million on Thursday, the largest single-day drawdown since late June, according to Cointelegraph coverage of ETF flow data.

Key takeawaysAI financing stress spills into market sentiment

A central driver behind the renewed risk-off tone was the market's focus on whether AI infrastructure spending remains sustainable as capital becomes more expensive. Crypto trading firm QCP Capital argued that concerns about profitability and the cost of insuring major players against default have started to spill across the broader neocloud infrastructure complex, feeding into equity weakness.

CoreWeave, a neocloud provider, stood out among the decliners. By Thursday's close in the US, its stock was down about 15.5% for the week to date and was trading at levels last seen around May 2025. The weakness was also linked to a Bernstein downgrade, cited in the report as moving a price target from $74 to $51.

The same pressure was visible beyond single-stock moves. QCP Capital noted that credit stress spreading across neocloud infrastructure is contributing to wider equity market weakness as investors reassess capital expenditure commitments and expected profitability for technology firms dependent on ongoing AI infrastructure buildouts.

Markets look to capital scarcity highlighted by Nvidia

That view is consistent with concerns voiced by Nvidia 's leadership. In comments reported by CNBC on Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described a“scarcity of capital” affecting neocloud buildouts specifically. He said demand for capital exceeds availability.

Crypto-related coverage earlier this week had already flagged a related theme in corporate spending: Cointelegraph previously pointed to Tesla reporting lower-than-expected capital expenditure even as its Q3 results broadly met market expectations. In that context, QCP Capital said capex figures“reinforced concerns that elevated financing costs will constrain the pace of artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout” and could reduce return profiles for capital-intensive projects.

For Bitcoin traders, the significance is straightforward: when equity markets reprice growth expectations-especially in sectors tied to heavy upfront investment-liquidity and risk appetite often tighten, raising the odds of volatility in highly liquid, macro-sensitive crypto markets.

Leverage unwinds and ETF outflows deepen the downside

The crypto selloff translated quickly into market structure. CoinGlass data, as reported by Cointelegraph, showed cross-crypto liquidations totaling $336 million over the 24 hours leading up to noon UTC, including $281 million of long positions. The pattern suggested traders were caught off guard as BTC returned toward the lower boundary of its recent trading range.

Bitcoin's local zone had been roughly between $80,000 and $87,000, and Thursday's move back toward the lower end proved costly for leverage. This matters because liquidations can create feedback loops: long positions forced out reduce bids, which can drive prices lower and trigger additional stop-outs or margin calls.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows also reflected fading demand. Cointelegraph reported that US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows of $635 million on Thursday. The figure was described as the largest single-day drawdown since late June, underscoring that the pressure was not limited to spot crypto exchanges-traditional allocation vehicles also saw investors pull capital.

What to watch next as the range battle continues

With BTC still capped below $82,000 after Thursday's breakdown attempts, investors are likely to track whether the neocloud“credit stress” narrative continues to worsen in equities and whether ETF outflows persist. If leverage liquidations cool and ETF flows stabilize, the market could regain room to test the upper end of the $80,000–$87,000 range; if not, the downside could remain vulnerable to further macro-driven repricing.

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