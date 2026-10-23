Bitcoin Holds Above $81K As Brent Oil Reaches March High

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slipped again at the start of Friday's US session, briefly falling below $81,000 as broader risk sentiment softened and energy markets accelerated. At the same time, Brent crude climbed to a fresh seven-month high, underscoring how geopolitical risk is feeding directly into macro conditions that traders watch for crypto exposure.

Market data cited by TradingView showed BTC /USD down to around $80,988 before recovering toward $81,600. The near-term focus for many traders is whether Bitcoin can reclaim its 50-day simple moving average near $81,781-an inflection point that could determine whether recent weakness holds or extends.

BTC briefly dipped under $81,000 during the Wall Street open before rebounding toward roughly $81,600. Brent crude surged to about $116 per barrel for the first time since March 19 amid Middle East tensions. US stocks fell at the open, while the 10-year Treasury yield stayed under 5%, supporting-but not fully stabilizing-risk appetite. Traders are watching the $81,781 level (50-day SMA); failure to reclaim it by the daily close could invite retests lower. Recent analysis highlights a potential support zone between $80,000 and $81,500 tied to spot Bitcoin ETF cost basis concentration.

Key takeawaysStocks soften as oil prices push higher

Bitcoin's dip tracked a broader shift at the open. According to TradingView data referenced in the report, BTC/USD slipped to $80,988 before moving back toward $81,600. US indices were also weaker: the S&P 500 was down about 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite about 0.2% at the time of writing, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1.4%.

One reason the decline did not immediately look like a full risk-off collapse was that bond yields remained comparatively contained. The US 10-year Treasury yield was below 5% and had reached 4.939% on Thursday, its lowest level since Sept. 23, according to the same market snapshot.

Still, the macro driver gaining attention was energy. WTI crude moved above $102 per barrel-its highest since Sept. 16-while Brent crude climbed nearly 3% to around $116. Brent last traded at that level in mid-March, reflecting the market's pricing of heightened supply and disruption risk tied to Middle East tensions.

Economist Robin Brooks, in analysis published via Substack, argued that the rise in prices occurred alongside oil flows approaching pre-war levels for many nations, noting a“huge risk premium.” He described the current pricing as a notable decoupling between prices and flows since the start of the war, suggesting that geopolitical fear may be dominating fundamentals in the short term.

Why macro volatility matters for Bitcoin's near-term chart

For traders, the connection between traditional markets and Bitcoin often shows up quickly when rates, equities, and commodities all move in tandem. In this session, weaker equity performance and higher oil prices created a more cautious tone, while cooling bond yields helped limit the magnitude of the selloff.

Bitcoin's intraday behavior appears to fit that framework: the move below $81,000 looks less like an idiosyncratic crypto catalyst and more like a response to shifting expectations across broader markets. That matters because if oil-driven risk premia keep rising while equities remain fragile, Bitcoin could face additional downward pressure even if yields do not continue climbing.

Conversely, if bond yields stay anchored and equity weakness fades, BTC may find it easier to stabilize around key technical levels instead of slipping further. That makes the 50-day moving average a practical checkpoint for short-horizon decision-making.

Traders zero in on the 50-day SMA near $81,781

Technical commentary in the report emphasized the importance of Bitcoin reclaiming its 50-day simple moving average at $81,781. Keith Alan, cofounder of crypto trading platform Material Indicators, said bulls are attempting to retake that moving average by the daily close. If they do not, Alan pointed to the possibility of a support test in the $78,000 to $80,000 area.

The $81,781 level is significant because moving averages often act as dynamic resistance or support during trend transitions. When price is hovering just below or above such averages, traders typically watch not only direction, but also how quickly Bitcoin can regain the level and hold it on a closing basis.

That closing-basis focus is also a clue about what could change next: a failure to reclaim the 50-day SMA could signal that the current weakness is not yet“spent,” increasing the odds of a deeper move. A successful reclaim, however, would suggest selling pressure is easing and that the market may be willing to defend the trend line rather than unwind further.

Spot ETF cost-basis area adds a potential floor

The report also referenced earlier coverage from Cointelegraph that identified a meaningful support range between $80,000 and $81,500. That zone was described as important because it aligns with the aggregate cost basis for investors in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This matters because cost-basis-driven demand can change the probability of how far a market falls during a technical breakdown. If BTC revisits the $80,000 to $81,500 region and ETF-linked holders are positioned to absorb selling, price may stabilize sooner than it would in a purely technical selloff.

At the same time, support zones are rarely guaranteed-especially when macro variables such as oil and equity volatility remain in play. The immediate question for traders is whether Bitcoin can first reclaim the 50-day SMA; if it cannot, the market may test that lower cost-basis window for confirmation.

Going forward, readers should watch two things closely: whether BTC can recover and close above the $81,781 50-day SMA, and whether the oil-led risk premium narrative continues to push crude higher alongside weak equity sentiment. The interaction of those factors could determine whether the current dip resolves into a range or develops into a deeper correction.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.