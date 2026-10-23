Nigeria: Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Participates In The 8Th Edition Of The European Union Community Of Practice On Peace Mediation

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The EU Community of Practice brings together mediation practitioners, regional and international organisations, civil society representatives and other peacebuilding actors to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation. Its 8th edition takes place against a backdrop of increasingly complex conflicts, political instability and growing pressure on regional and international mediation efforts.

The ECOWAS delegation is led by Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, Director of Political Affairs, and includes Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Head of Mediation and Coordination of Regional Political Affairs Division. ECOWAS participation in the meeting provides an opportunity to share regional experience and deepen cooperation with European and other international partners.

During the plenary session on“Advancing Peace Mediation in an Unpredictable World,” Dr. Afolabi contributed to discussions on the evolving challenges facing peace mediation, the role of regional organisations, and the importance of partnerships between institutional actors and civil society in preventing and resolving conflicts. The discussions provide an opportunity to reflect on mediation challenges confronting West Africa, including violent extremism and terrorism, political transitions following unconstitutional changes of government, interstate disputes, geopolitical competition and efforts to sustain dialogue and regional cooperation.

ECOWAS' participation reaffirms its commitment to working with international and regional institutions, civil society and other stakeholders to advance inclusive, coordinated and sustainable peace mediation in West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).