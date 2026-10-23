Lesotho Advocates Stronger Global Alliances At Berlin Global Dialogue 2026, As Global Alliances Is One Of The Models Derived From King Moshoeshoe First's (I's) Strategy For Nation-Building

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Berlin Global Dialogue 2026 opened in Berlin, Germany, bringing together global leaders and stakeholders to discuss economic cooperation, security and international partnerships.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Nthomeng Majara, used the platform to highlight the importance of strong international alliances, drawing parallels between the dialogue's focus on advancing alliances and the legacy of King Moshoeshoe I, who united the Basotho nation through cooperation and diplomacy.

Justice Majara highlighted Lesotho's experience and natural resources, noting their potential to benefit other countries through strong and mutually beneficial partnerships. She emphasised that international cooperation should create opportunities and benefits for all parties, adding that nations can achieve shared goals by working together.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Honourable Limpho Tau, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his opening address, called for stronger international cooperation to address global security challenges, promote fair trade and support economic growth.

Honourable Tau added that Chancellor Merz emphasised the importance of investment, innovation and artificial intelligence in strengthening economic competitiveness. He also underscored the need for Africa to have a stronger voice in global economic discussions, including at the G20 Summit scheduled for December 2026 in South Africa.

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