Sivam Ortho Hospital Installs AI-Bsed Misso Robotic System For Knee Replacement In Chennai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd October 2026, Chennai: Sivam Ortho Hospital has achieved a significant milestone in advanced orthopaedic care with the installation of Chennai's first AI-based MISSO robotic system for knee replacement surgeries. This development marks a major step forward in bringing cutting-edge, technology-driven joint replacement solutions to patients.
The MISSO robotic system is an AI-powered knee replacement platform manufactured by Meril, a leading global healthcare device manufacturing company headquartered in Vapi, India. Designed and developed in India, MISSO represents the country's growing strength in high-end medical technology innovation. With over 150 installations across India, the platform is steadily transforming joint replacement procedures nationwide and enabling advanced orthopaedic care beyond metro cities.
The installation at Sivam Ortho Hospital has been carried out under the leadership of Dr. V. Sivakumar, Founder & Director- Sivam Ortho Hospital, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to adopting next-generation medical technologies that enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes.
The MISSO robotic system leverages artificial intelligence for detailed pre-surgical planning, real-time intraoperative guidance, and highly accurate implant positioning. By utilizing patient-specific anatomical data, the system enables surgeons to plan and execute knee replacement procedures with exceptional accuracy, ensuring optimal alignment, improved balance, and personalized surgical execution.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sivakumar said,“The introduction of AI-based robotic technology represents a new era in joint replacement surgery in Chennai. With the MISSO robotic system, we can support personalised surgical planning and precise implant positioning, aiming to improve patient outcomes and comfort. Our goal is to integrate robotic precision with surgical expertise to optimise implant positioning, alignment and soft-tissue balance, with the aim of improving joint stability and function.”
Robotic knee replacement surgeries supported by the MISSO platform offer several advantages over conventional techniques, including higher precision, minimal soft-tissue damage, reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery, and improved implant longevity. The AI-driven customization allows surgical planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, leading to better functional outcomes and long-term satisfaction.
The growing adoption of MISSO across the country reflects the increasing integration of indigenous robotic technology into orthopaedic practice. This installation in Chennai further strengthens the city's advanced surgical capabilities, supporting personalised planning, precise implant positioning and alignment in joint replacement surgery.
About Sivam Ortho Hospital
Sivam Ortho & Specialty Hospital, Chennai, provides comprehensive orthopaedic and multispecialty care. Founded and led by Dr. V. Sivakumar, the hospital offers services across joint replacement, trauma care, sports medicine, pediatric orthopaedics and spine surgery, supported by physiotherapy and rehabilitation. With a strong focus on innovation, patient safety, and clinical excellence, the hospital continuously adopts modern technologies to deliver high-quality, evidence-based orthopaedic services to the community.
The MISSO robotic system is an AI-powered knee replacement platform manufactured by Meril, a leading global healthcare device manufacturing company headquartered in Vapi, India. Designed and developed in India, MISSO represents the country's growing strength in high-end medical technology innovation. With over 150 installations across India, the platform is steadily transforming joint replacement procedures nationwide and enabling advanced orthopaedic care beyond metro cities.
The installation at Sivam Ortho Hospital has been carried out under the leadership of Dr. V. Sivakumar, Founder & Director- Sivam Ortho Hospital, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to adopting next-generation medical technologies that enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes.
The MISSO robotic system leverages artificial intelligence for detailed pre-surgical planning, real-time intraoperative guidance, and highly accurate implant positioning. By utilizing patient-specific anatomical data, the system enables surgeons to plan and execute knee replacement procedures with exceptional accuracy, ensuring optimal alignment, improved balance, and personalized surgical execution.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sivakumar said,“The introduction of AI-based robotic technology represents a new era in joint replacement surgery in Chennai. With the MISSO robotic system, we can support personalised surgical planning and precise implant positioning, aiming to improve patient outcomes and comfort. Our goal is to integrate robotic precision with surgical expertise to optimise implant positioning, alignment and soft-tissue balance, with the aim of improving joint stability and function.”
Robotic knee replacement surgeries supported by the MISSO platform offer several advantages over conventional techniques, including higher precision, minimal soft-tissue damage, reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery, and improved implant longevity. The AI-driven customization allows surgical planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, leading to better functional outcomes and long-term satisfaction.
The growing adoption of MISSO across the country reflects the increasing integration of indigenous robotic technology into orthopaedic practice. This installation in Chennai further strengthens the city's advanced surgical capabilities, supporting personalised planning, precise implant positioning and alignment in joint replacement surgery.
About Sivam Ortho Hospital
Sivam Ortho & Specialty Hospital, Chennai, provides comprehensive orthopaedic and multispecialty care. Founded and led by Dr. V. Sivakumar, the hospital offers services across joint replacement, trauma care, sports medicine, pediatric orthopaedics and spine surgery, supported by physiotherapy and rehabilitation. With a strong focus on innovation, patient safety, and clinical excellence, the hospital continuously adopts modern technologies to deliver high-quality, evidence-based orthopaedic services to the community.
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