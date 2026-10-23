Microdrama Commercialization With Outreach To Mobile Operators Serving 93 Million Subscribers For Telecommunications Leader Iqstel, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST)
|Metric
|2026 Forecast
|2027 Forecast
|2028 Forecast
|Revenue
|$461.5 million
|$653.0 million
|$721.0 million
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$0.3 million
|$12.5 million
|$15.9 million
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|0.1 %
|1.9 %
|2.2 %
|Free cash flow, approximately
|–$5 million
|$7 million
|$10 million
Source: Edison Investment Research, September 29, 2026. Figures are Edison's estimates; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Edison's 2026 revenue forecast assumes the consolidation of Ultranet from the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company's fiscal 2026 revenue objective of $430 million, which is organic and excludes Ultranet, is unchanged.
The IQST report highlights Ultranet's profitable operations, African market presence, and carrier agreements as important contributors to the anticipated improvement in adjusted EBITDA.
Digital Services as a Driver of EBITDA Expansion
The report describes IQSTEL's relationships with more than 600 telecommunications service providers as a platform with the potential to reach 2.3 billion end users. This reach creates an opportunity to introduce additional services through established commercial relationships.
Edison identifies IQSTEL's partnership with IDILIO TV as an opportunity to distribute Spanish-language mobile entertainment through carrier channels. It also discusses IQSTEL's activities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and fintech as potential sources of higher-margin revenue.
Although digital services are expected to remain a relatively small portion of total revenue during the forecast period, Edison anticipates that their higher margins could make a meaningful contribution to profitability. The report also expects the migration of operations onto a common technology platform to improve efficiency and support EBITDA expansion.
The full Edison Investment Research report is available on the IQST investor relations website at.
Beginning Broader Commercial Effort Through IQST Customer Relationships, Which Provide Potential Reach to Approximately 2.3 Billion End Users Worldwide.
2027 Objective of 300,000 Active Monthly Subscriptions Modeled to Generate $1.8 Million to $3.6 Million in Potential Annualized Profit for IQSTEL Digital.
Edison Investment Research IQST Coverage with $6 Per Share Valuation.
Partnership with IDILIO TV to Distribute Spanish-Language Mobile Entertainment Through Carrier Channels.
Research Forecasts $653 Million in 2027 Revenue and $12.5 Million in Adjusted EBITDA, Supported by Ultranet and Higher-Margin Digital Services.
About iQSTEL Inc.
iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) is a global telecommunications and technology company operating through two core business divisions: Telecom and Digital Services. The Telecom Division is the foundation of IQSTEL's global platform, operating across 24 countries with more than 600 telecommunications carrier interconnections and delivering international voice, SMS, messaging, and connectivity solutions to some of the world's largest telecom operators and enterprise customers. Through these customer relationships, IQSTEL's platform has the potential to reach approximately 2.3 billion end users worldwide. Building on this global infrastructure and commercial reach, the Digital Services Division is focused on higher-margin technology solutions across Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Communications, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Digital Health, Enterprise Automation, and Content Services. Built through nearly two decades of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is leveraging the scale and reach of its Telecom business to accelerate the growth of Digital Services and drive its next phase of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expansion.
Mission
The company mission of iQSTEL, Inc. is to build a unified and integrated ecosystem for digital services and technologies that empower human connection, and generate substantial, long-term growth. It focuses on creating robust technological infrastructure that delivers essential access and opportunity, generates returns for investors, and positively impacts global communities. The company describes itself under the theme of“Developing technology for a more connected world” and positions itself as having evolved“From Global Connectivity Leaders To Digital Innovators.”
iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated on June 24, 2011, under the name B-Maven Inc. It later became PureSnax International, Inc. (around 2015) and was renamed iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018 after a reverse merger with Etelix USA, LLC (the core telecom business, which was founded in 2008).
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