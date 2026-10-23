Microdrama Commercialization With Outreach To Mobile Operators Serving 93 Million Subscribers For Telecommunications Leader Iqstel, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST)

New York, NY - October 23, 2026 - iQSTEL Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST), a global telecommunications and technology company, has announced that its subsidiary IQSTEL Digital initiated commercial outreach for its microdrama offering to seven mobile operators whose combined subscriber bases total approximately 93 million end users.

These seven operators represent the initial phase of a broader IQST commercial effort. Through its established relationships with telecommunications customers whose networks collectively serve approximately 2.3 billion end users worldwide, IQST has a substantial potential audience for its digital services. The IQST strategy is to progressively convert these relationships into distribution agreements for recurring digital services, beginning with microdramas.

Commercial efforts are focused on securing operator distribution agreements that can support service launches and paid monthly subscriptions. The seven operators represent opportunities under development. Both the 93 million combined subscriber base and the broader 2.3 billion potential reach describe the scale of operator networks.

Two Complementary Drivers of EBITDA Growth

The IQST strategy to expand EBITDA combines its planned acquisition of Ultranet with the development of IQSTEL Digital. The planned Ultranet acquisition would add profitable telecommunications operations and broaden IQST geographic presence.

IQSTEL Digital is developing services designed to generate recurring revenue with potentially higher margins through the IQST existing operator relationships. Microdramas represent an initial commercial application of this strategy, combining mobile entertainment with operator distribution and carrier billing.

These initiatives are central elements of the financial outlook described in Edison Investment Research's September 29, 2026 report, "Innovating on a global platform." Edison forecasts adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12.5 million for 2027, supported by the anticipated inclusion of Ultranet, digital services growth and operational efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Investors can review the complete report, available at .

Building Distribution for Recurring Digital Services

IQST previously announced an objective to establish mobile-operator distribution channels capable of reaching a potential audience of approximately 40 million users by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

The initial IQST outreach to operators with a combined subscriber base of approximately 93 million is intended to develop the commercial opportunities needed to pursue that distribution objective.

IQST is now establishing 300,000 active paid monthly microdrama subscriptions in 2027 as an operating objective. This subscription level was previously used as an illustrative assumption in the Company's economic model.

The previously disclosed model estimated that 300,000 active paid monthly subscriptions could generate annualized profit contribution to IQSTEL Digital of approximately $1.8 million to $3.6 million, assuming that the subscriber level and estimated unit economics are maintained for twelve consecutive months.

Edison Investment Research Initiation of Coverage with $6 Per Share Valuation, Forecasting Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Edison Investment Research has initiated coverage of IQST with a valuation assessment of $6 per share, highlighting the potential for improving profitability, positive free cash flow, and reduced reliance on equity financing.

In its report, "Innovating on a global platform," dated September 29, 2026, Edison identifies an approaching financial turning point for IQST as the Company builds on its global telecommunications platform through the expected addition of Ultranet and the development of higher-margin digital services.

Path from Revenue Scale to Cash Generation

Edison's projections illustrate the potential for IQST to move from near-breakeven adjusted EBITDA in 2026 to higher adjusted EBITDA and positive annual free cash flow in 2027 and 2028.