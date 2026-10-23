Gov't Communication Minister: Security Agencies Following Up On Shooting Incident In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said security agencies are following up on a shooting incident in Karak Governorate in the field.

In a post on social media, Momani said official statements would be issued as information is verified.

He urged the public to allow security agencies to carry out the necessary procedures and to obtain information from official sources.

//Petra// MF