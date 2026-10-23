PSD Warns Against Circulating Unverified Information On Shooting Incident In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Friday warned against circulating any information about the shooting incident at a funeral in Karak Governorate, urging the public to rely exclusively on official statements issued by the relevant authorities as updates become available.

The PSD cautioned that spreading unverified information could expose those responsible to legal accountability.

//Petra// MF