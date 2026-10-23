Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
PSD Warns Against Circulating Unverified Information On Shooting Incident In Karak

PSD Warns Against Circulating Unverified Information On Shooting Incident In Karak


Date: 2026-10-23 08:37:34

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Friday warned against circulating any information about the shooting incident at a funeral in Karak Governorate, urging the public to rely exclusively on official statements issued by the relevant authorities as updates become available.

The PSD cautioned that spreading unverified information could expose those responsible to legal accountability.

//Petra// MF

MENAFN23102026000117011021ID1111855935


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search