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Belarus Continues To Help Russia Use Signal Repeaters During Attacks On Ukraine Military Spox

Belarus Continues To Help Russia Use Signal Repeaters During Attacks On Ukraine Military Spox


Date: 2026-10-23 08:36:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in a television interview, according to Ukrinform.

“The threat [from Belarus – ed.] certainly remains, but it cannot be said that we have any advance information or, in fact, are detecting preparations for such actions directly near our border. Fortunately, this is not the case. In other words, the enemy – Russia – is not redeploying additional forces to Belarus, if we are talking about infantry groups or units. Belarus itself is also not deploying additional forces directly to our border,” the Spokesperson said.

At the same time, Belarus continues to support Russia by providing territory for signal repeaters to operate.

“So, for the most part, Belarus continues to support Russia through these same repeaters, with the aerial assets launched by Russia at Ukrainian territory receiving signals from Belarusian territory. Lukashenko probably understands the consequences if he sends his units into the war against our country – his units would suffer losses, and therefore he is trying to avoid such steps. Instead, he is ready to help Russia kill Ukrainians in other ways,” Demchenko said.

Read also: Putin wants to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus to attack western Ukraine, Zelensky says

As reported by Ukrinform, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said that Belarus is closely coordinating with Russia on activating signal repeaters when drones are launched.

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UkrinForm

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