Azerbaijan Signs Agreement To Participate In EXPO 2030 Riyadh

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An agreement on Azerbaijan's participation in the EXPO 2030 Riyadh World Expo was signed in Baku during a meeting between Talal Al-Marri, CEO of EXPO 2030 Riyadh, and Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan's Commissioner General for the event.

The signing of the agreement marks an important step in preparations for Azerbaijan's participation in the international exhibition.

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the country's Commissioner General for EXPO 2030 Riyadh, highlighted the significance of signing the participation agreement in Baku. He noted that Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia maintain friendly relations based on mutual respect and close cooperation. These ties continue to develop across political, economic, energy, and cultural sectors.

"Our participation in EXPO 2030 Riyadh demonstrates the importance of this partnership and our support for Saudi Arabia as the host of this major international event," he said.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's pavilion will showcase the country's rich heritage, culture, and vision for the future to visitors from around the world, helping to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Talal Al-Marri, CEO of EXPO 2030 Riyadh, said international participation in the exhibition was steadily expanding. Countries that have confirmed their participation are actively working on the development of their pavilions and planning programmes for visitors.

He described the signing of the agreement on Azerbaijan's participation as another important milestone in this process.

According to Al-Marri, EXPO 2030 Riyadh will bring countries and peoples together, encourage the exchange of ideas, expand cooperation, and create opportunities for new partnerships that contribute to shaping a shared future.

The EXPO 2030 Riyadh World Expo will take place from October 1, 2030, to March 21, 2031. Preparations are currently underway, including site development and the construction of initial infrastructure.