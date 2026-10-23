Society Of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Libya Builds Youth Pipeline As Energy Sector Prepares For Growth

Libya's efforts to increase oil and gas production are putting renewed attention on the technical expertise and workforce capabilities needed to support exploration, drilling and field development. The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Libya Section is contributing to that effort through its Young Professionals activities and engagement with university students.

SPE Libya's Young Professionals network provides early-career members with opportunities for technical and professional development and links them into the wider SPE community. Ali Abu Ikhzam, founder and Young Professionals Chair of the SPE Libya Section, has also contributed to SPE's international Young Professionals network and technical publications, with his work covering areas including digitalization and automation.

University-based SPE student chapters provide another route into the profession, giving students opportunities to engage with technical subjects, industry professionals and the wider petroleum engineering community. Such networks can provide an early connection between university training and the technical requirements of Libya's upstream sector.

The focus on workforce development comes as Libya seeks to attract fresh investment into exploration. The National Oil Corporation's general bidding round offered 22 exploration blocks, including 11 offshore blocks, as part of an effort to increase exploration activity and develop the country's oil and gas reserves. The NOC said the round was designed to attract international companies into exploration and drilling while creating opportunities for local businesses and employment. The round has since concluded with international companies awarded investment opportunities.

These issues will feature at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2027, where SPE International – Libya Section is an official supporting organization. The summit will take place in Tripoli from January 23–25, with SPE hosting a Technical Conference as part of the event's program. The summit's Knowledge Hub will also address upstream technologies, operational excellence, workforce development and project execution.

SPE Libya is also involved in the Energy JEEL initiative, a Ministry of Oil and Gas-led program focused on developing young Libyans through energy-related training and knowledge sharing. The initiative has trained more than 900 young people and is intended to build a pipeline of engineers, technicians and other energy professionals as Libya develops its oil, gas and broader energy sectors.

Youth development will also form part of LEES 2027's In-Country Value Forum on January 24. The program is set to examine youth and women in energy, AI, workforce development and pathways for the next generation of Libyan energy professionals.

For SPE members, the summit provides access to operators, service companies, policymakers and international technical specialists in one setting. For students and young professionals, it also offers exposure to the projects, technologies and industry contacts that will become increasingly relevant as Libya develops new exploration opportunities and invests in existing assets.

LEES 2027 takes place in Tripoli from January 23–25. For more information visit . To sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.