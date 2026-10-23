Russian Espionage Evolves From Elite Spies To Gig Operatives

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russian hostile activity costs the UK at least £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) annually, according to a recent report by Scottish MP Graeme Downie, who has called on the government to measure what these actions cost Britain. But this figure is just the baseline. In reality, a profound shift in Moscow's approach to sabotage means the true cost is set to climb higher.

While Russia still draws on its Cold War target lists, ranging from critical transit nodes and military sites to energy and communication infrastructure, it has traded highly trained operatives for cheap technology and expendable recruits. The switch to a quantity-over-quality model presents a much more volatile threat.

This model borrows from the logic of distributed computing. It uses networks of cheap, unreliable parts where individual breakdowns are expected, yet the overall system still gets the job done.

By generating a high volume of low-cost operations that often fail at the individual level, Moscow still achieves its objectives of causing outsized psychological disruption and steadily exhausting western security services.

This operational transformation surged after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Within months, over 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover were expelled across Europe. This number has since climbed to more than 700.

The mass purge was expected to cripple Russia's spy networks. But it instead accelerated Moscow's pivot towards what research I carried out with colleagues in 2024 defined as“gig-economy” operatives.