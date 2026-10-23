France Vows 'Extremely Firm' Response Ahead Of Saturday Protests, Deploys 70,000 Security Personnel

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Friday the deployment of 70,000 security personnel ahead of nationwide protests set to take place Saturday and vowed a firm response to violence, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"I am also issuing a warning to those who might come and commit acts of violence: we will show no leniency. We will be extremely, extremely, extremely firm tomorrow," Nunez told a press briefing.

He noted that a total of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed in public spaces across the country.

"We will do everything necessary to prevent looting, acts of violence and attacks on public buildings," Nunez said.

He stressed that Saturday's deployment will pool resources and make use of personnel and services "that are not usually assigned to this type of mission."

Nunez noted that they mobilised specialised units that will be pre-positioned, including elite units.

He added that specialised air and ground units, including drones and“a large number of helicopters,” would also be deployed across the Paris region and the rest of France.

"I have designed this operation to be highly mobile, agile and forceful. All high-risk groups will be targeted," Nunez further reaffirmed.

He added that there would be numerous arrests in case of violence.

"We have set up dedicated units in every department, including at the Paris Police Prefecture, to process arrests as quickly as possible and bring those arrested before the courts without delay," Nunez said.

--NNN-ANADOLU