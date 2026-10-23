2 Killed, 5 Injured In Turkish Coal Mine Explosion
ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Two workers were killed and five others injured after a firedamp explosion rocked a private coal mine in Gelik town of Türkiye's northern Zonguldak province on Friday, authorities said, reported Xinhua.
Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on social media platform X that rescue operations were underway for another miner who remained trapped underground.
Emergency response units, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), gendarmerie forces, medical teams, and specialised mine rescue crews, were immediately dispatched to the site following the incident, Ciftci noted.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with the necessary inspections being carried out at the mine, he said.
--NNN-XINHUA
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