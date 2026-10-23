Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Exchange Experience In Financial Sector

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Institutional experience in the financial sector has been exchanged between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced that a delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During meetings held as part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation received presentations on the preparation of risk-based annual audit plans, quality control, process automation, reporting, and monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations.

CBA employees shared the institution's experience and approaches in these areas.

The two sides also exchanged institutional knowledge and experience on the relevant topics.