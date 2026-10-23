FM Bayramov Highlights New Prospects For Azerbaijan-India Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan and India have had certain differences of opinion on a number of issues, which inevitably affected both bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation within international organizations.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made these remarks on Friday during a joint press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The minister said that all these issues had been discussed in detail in an open and constructive format.

"I believe this will create a solid foundation for elevating Azerbaijan-India relations to a new level, and the results will become evident in the near future," Bayramov noted.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of direct flights between the two countries.

"This is important for people-to-people contacts, tourism, business, students pursuing their education in our country, and a number of other areas. Discussions between the relevant authorities on increasing the number of these flights will continue, and this issue will also receive attention if the need arises," he added.