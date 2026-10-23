Three Azerbaijani Citizens Involved In Black Sea Maritime Incident

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A cargo ship has sunk off the Romanian coast in the Black Sea, with three Azerbaijani citizens among those on board.

It was reported by Romanian television channel Realitatea Plus, citing sources.

According to the information, the Romanian Navy received a distress signal at 10:00. There were 13 people on board the vessel, including 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

Nine people have reportedly been rescued from the water, one person has died, and three others remain missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with adverse weather conditions complicating the efforts.

The cause of the vessel's damage and subsequent sinking remains unknown. Preliminary reports suggest that the ship may have been carrying petroleum products.

Further information about the incident is expected to be released.