Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Indian External Affairs Minister Posted On His Social Media
Footage about President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev has received India's Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar."
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